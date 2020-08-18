GameTech: Flight Simulator game has really taken off in Covid era 

This time of year is when people are used to taking off. They hop on a plane and leave Ireland behind for a week or two, in search of sun, adventure, or just a change of scenery. As much as we cherish the Emerald Isle, it shines even more from a distance.

During a week when Ryanair announced another 20% reduction in flights, many people are feeling the crunch of lockdown, realising that their next trip abroad could be a year or more away. So, what can be done? Well, why not fly the plane yourself?

We never could have predicted that Flight Simulator would be the most liberating game of 2020, but that’s the case. Microsoft’s opus is the antithesis of the restrictions currently placed upon the world.

You know the drill by now. Flight Simulator is about piloting planes across the globe, with astonishing detail paid to the mechanics of flight and to operating the planes. It has been like that for many years now. So what makes the 2020 version so special?

The key feature is how Flight Simulator 2020 pulls live data from Bing maps to load in the world as you fly. This means that even Ireland is loaded with reliable and recognisable landscapes, with tons of smaller airstrips to land on, landing strips that you will never have heard about. That might sound impressive, but it becomes simply astonishing when you consider that Flight Simulator allows you to fly anywhere on the planet. The game has effectively simulated the entire world.

I mean look at it. Its so gorgeous. And you can visit the entire world! Flight Simulator 2020 pic.twitter.com/Y0OLz8EI5r — Stallion (@Stallion83) August 16, 2020

The effect has to be seen to be believed. While not every landscape is perfect (and in fact there are plenty of little mishaps and oddities you’ll spot), the magic works incredibly well, helped by some of the best weather effects we have ever seen in a game, plus lovely little details like cars driving in cities. As the sun sets over the horizon and lightning flashes on the landing into a tropical airport, after hours of flight across sea and land, the sense of adventure and escape is palpable. Flight Simulator has made planet Earth itself the ultimate getaway.

The base version of the game gets you 20 planes to fly and 30 hand-crafted airports. The rest of the world’s airports and airstrips are still accessible of course, but generated from Bing map data rather than crafted specifically by the developers. Interestingly, the Irish airport that is hand-crafted is Donegal, complete with Gaeilge writ across the building, just as in reality.

Flight Simulator is exactly that – a simulator – but it does have competitive challenges, like Flight Training and Landing Challenges, with leaderboards, which will keep people engaged beyond the scenery. Ultimately, though, this is not a ‘gaming’ experience. This is modern technology at its best – soothing real-world problems through art, escape and splendour. Sit back, relax, and take off.

NEW BATMAN

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a ticket to Gotham City, then today might be your lucky day. Later this evening, Warner are set to announce the latest Batman game, which they have conspicuously been leaking information about for a number of months now.

Breadcrumbs released over the last week led to confirmation that the game will be called Gotham Knights, with a poster image leaked that seems to imply Batman will get support from Batwoman, Nightwing and Robin, with rumours implying they will all be playable.

Teaser de Gotham Knights pic.twitter.com/vyRTS1DU1x — De PS5 🎮 (@De_Ps5) August 17, 2020

Previous rumblings indicated that this was a story based on Court of Owls, a well-respected tale in the comics in which Batman was hunted by a secret organization with deep roots in Gotham’s history. Although the most recent Batman games were not great, we would certainly welcome a return trip to Gotham now.

FALL GUYS

Flight Simulator might encourage gentle take off, but Fall Guys has taken the more stratospheric approach. Having launched to overnight success in recent weeks, it shows no signs of dropping in popularity yet, which means everyone wants to know when the mobile versions will be available.

As a word of warning, there are no mobile versions of the game planned for now. Which means any videos or links leading to Fall Guys on mobile are not to be trusted, with many being scams. For now, Fall Guys is available on PC and PS4 only.