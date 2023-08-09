Life Hack: Five mistakes to avoid when cleaning your air fryer

Don’t fill your air fryer with water

Despite what some people suggest on TikTok as a tip for tackling stubborn stains, you should never fill your air fryer’s drawer with soap and water and turn the machine on. Experts at UK-based retailer Studio warns it “is actually very dangerous. You should never add water to any kind of electrical equipment, and especially in an air fryer where the steam could rise and come into contact with the heating element.” They add this may damage your air fryer beyond repair.

Don’t scrub too hard

When tackling dirt inside your air fryer, don’t be too rough or use abrasive methods. Using a scourer could scratch the appliance and also remove the non-stick coating. Studio also recommends “avoiding using any chemical-based cleaning sprays, as this could also impact the effectiveness of the non-stick coating over time.” Similarly, if you are wiping down the exterior of your air fryer, avoid using rough cloths that could leave scratches.

Don’t forget about the heating element

One area inside your air fryer that occasionally needs attention is its heating element. While you don’t need to clean it after every use, a regular check to ensure grime doesn’t build up is a good habit. “Dirt on the heating element could result in burning, which can cause damage to the appliance and leave a bad smell every time you use the air fryer,” the team at Studio says. To keep the element clean, wipe it down carefully with a cloth or a toothbrush to remove grease.

Don’t clean before reading the instruction manual

Make sure you check your air fryer’s instruction manual before you clean it. Different models have differing recommendations for cleaning, including advice on whether parts can be washed in a dishwasher or if they should be hand washed. If the manual allows it, drawers and trays of an air fryer can be placed straight into the dishwasher for an easy deep clean to remove grime. Place them in the bottom rack and do a full wash, towel drying them before returning them to the appliance.

Don’t underestimate the simplest cleaning method

When it comes to effective cleaning, you can rarely go wrong with simple warm soapy water. For stubborn dirt, avoid abrasive cleaning methods, as mentioned above, and soak the removable parts of the air fryer soak in hot soapy water before tackling it. An affordable DIY that works too is to make a cleaning solution of equal parts water and white vinegar: mix them in a spray bottle and use the solution on the non-removable parts of your air fryer by spraying and wiping it away with a damp cloth.