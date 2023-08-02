Life Hack: What are flying ants and how can I stop them coming into my home?

What are flying ants and where do they come from?

If you see flying ants at this time of year, what you are seeing are mature black garden ant queens and males.

Before they start swarming, the ants live in a colony, often under soil like flower beds and lawns, or under paving slabs or stones. When the colony is ready, the queen begins laying eggs that produce virgin queens and males that scatter after leaving the nest to maximise the chance of mating between different colonies.

Growing wings allow a new queen to mate with a male and build a nest. Once she is mated, the queen will chew off her wings and begin looking for an area to set up a new colony. After the nuptial flight, the queen will lay fertilised eggs for the rest of her lifetime.

When is flying ant day?

If you are noticing swarms of these flying ants around, especially on one particular day, it is likely what is known as ‘flying ant day’. During this time, winged females and males fly joined together in what is known as the nuptial flight. Research by Britain’s Royal Society of Biology found there is no one day that the ants take to the skies, rather a season, with local conditions determining the day in each area.

Winged ants may appear over several weeks. Swarming usually takes place at the end of July or the start of August, coinciding with a spell of hot, humid weather. This day varies across the country, with local conditions determining when that day will take place. In urban areas, ants tend to swarm earlier in the season due to higher temperatures.

Collie Ennis, a research associate in the Department of Zoology at Trinity College Dublin, spoke about the phenomenon recently on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime and says: “It can be as localised as a small suburb of Dublin with all their swarms taking off or you could have the whole east coast of England or Ireland.”

Are they harmful and how can I stop them coming indoors?

While you may find the swarming a nuisance, these ants play a vital role in nature. “They don't bite or sting so they're just more of an annoyance. But they're a really useful part of the ecosystem,” Ennis says. Their tunnelling underground improves soil quality and they are a food source for swallows and swifts.

However, you may not want them entering your home, and there are a few safe ways to deter them. Clean food or liquid immediately, sweep up crumbs in your kitchen, and store food in airtight containers. Clear away pet food that isn't immediately eaten. Outdoors, make sure all bins have tightly sealed lids and seal any cracks or gaps around doors and windows. Keep windows and doors closed or install a fly screen.