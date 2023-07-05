Life Hack: How often should you be washing your bra and what is the best method?

How often to wash a bra

Every now and again, an article will circulate online that makes all bra-wearers question their hygiene and washing schedule. How often bras are washed is a hot topic, and I turned to bra manufacturers for their tips.

Bravissimo recommends washing bras every one to two weeks to keep them fresh and in good condition, but as they state: “There is no hard and fast rule for this!” Instead, they suggest having your washing schedule reflect your lifestyle.

“Ask yourself: how many bras do you wear on rotation? What kind of climate are you wearing them in? If you live in a hot climate, you’re probably sweating in your bras more often than someone in a colder climate, so you will have to wash them more often. However, if you have more bras to wear and rotate through, there will be less strain on each of them and you can hold off on washing them for a bit longer – it really does depend!”

Boux Avenue, however, suggests washing your bra after two-to-three wears. “The frequency of washing your bra depends on various factors such as personal preference, activity level, and climate. However, as a general guideline, it is recommended to wash your bra after every two to three wears.”

The three main reasons they cite for regular washing are hygiene, odour control and skin health, with regular washing removing sweat, oils, and dead skin cells and avoiding a buildup of bacteria and sweat that can result in unpleasant odours. Those with sensitive skin in particular can avoid “irritation, rashes, or even infections” by keeping their bras clean, Boux Avenue suggests.

How to wash a bra

There are a few different methods for bra-washing being touted as the best, but handwashing is certainly the best option for maintaining both the fabric and the structure of the cups. Tossing a bra into a washing machine can damage delicates — it leads to reduced elasticity and can cause underwire to break free of the fabric and stab into your breast.

The best way to hand-wash a bra is to soak it in cool water and detergent before rubbing the bra all over, paying particular attention to the areas around the armpits and the band. Next, rinse it in cold water and leave it to air dry, which could take a day or two to fully dry. Do not pop it into a tumble drier or place on a hot radiator as heat can damage the bra and change how it fits you.

If you must use a washing machine, check the label first and try to do so with only non-wired lingerie in a cool wash. Ensure the hooks are fastened so they don’t catch on anything else being washed.