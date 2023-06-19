Sex File: He's 60 and he's great - but making love can be uncomfortable 

First, kudos to you both for finding each other. You are fortunate that you are not having issues with your desire to have sex because low libido tends to be a much harder problem to solve than the issues that you describe, which are largely mechanical. You don't say how long you were single before you met this marvellous man but at this age having sex can be challenging, especially if you are out of practice. If your sex drive has been off the metaphorical road for a few years, it's not surprising that you need an MoT.
Discomfort is by far the most common sexual problem that women report during these years. When oestrogen levels plummet at menopause (which usually happens at about age 52), it can take eight years for the lining of the vagina to thin, becoming a lot more sensitive to friction and irritation to the extent that sex becomes uncomfortable. A good lubricant is essential in this case. A silicone-based one is best because it is hypoallergenic. Water-based lubricants often contain glycerin, which can be an irritant. If you don't feel that this is doing enough talk to your GP about prescribing a topical oestrogen treatment. It comes as pessaries or creams and it moisturises and plumps up the lining of the vagina, which helps to make things more comfortable. Topical oestrogen treatments are used at levels that are considered subclinical, so they are safe and can be used with HRT.
As we age, and our hormones are no longer the reliable helpers they used to be, many of us experience increasing difficulty achieving orgasm - and anxiety about not reaching orgasm can exacerbate the problem. Another challenge is that our nerve endings become less sensitive and we require much stronger stimulation. In your longer letter, you mention that you are both quite happy using toys in the bedroom - kudos again - but just as your body has changed, perhaps you need to upgrade your toys to help you on your way. In terms of power you cannot beat the Magic Wand (available cordless and rechargeable). It is worth investing in a toy that will make things easier for you, because more frequent orgasm encourages genital blood flow, which increases lubrication in turn - the more orgasms, the fewer problems you will have.
Finally, if you can talk to him openly, and it sounds like you can, you'll probably find that he has experienced his own fair share of unexpected or unwanted changes. One of the joys of ageing is knowing what you like and having the confidence to ask for it - but if the old moves aren't doing the trick, it sounds like you're in the perfect partnership to discover some new ones together.
- Send your queries to suzigodson@mac.com