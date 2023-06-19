Sex File: He's 60 and he's great - but making love can be uncomfortable 

I'm 60 and I have a wonderful new partner, also in his 60s. There is great chemistry between us, but things I used to enjoy in the bedroom are much less of a turn-on, and sometimes even uncomfortable. Any suggestions?

First, kudos to you both for finding each other. You are fortunate that you are not having issues with your desire to have sex because low libido tends to be a much harder problem to solve than the issues that you describe, which are largely mechanical. You don't say how long you were single before you met this marvellous man but at this age having sex can be challenging, especially if you are out of practice. If your sex drive has been off the metaphorical road for a few years, it's not surprising that you need an MoT.