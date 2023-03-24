Talk To Me: I'm worried my boyfriend and his ex-wife will get back together

I’ve started dating a lovely man recently — a divorced father of two school-going children. He has his own apartment but often stays in the family home to help with childminding if his ex-wife needs to travel for work. I want to support him but I can’t help worrying about the possibility he and his ex will get back together.
In 2014 Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin introduced us to ‘conscious uncoupling.’ More recently, we have seen a rise in ‘birdnesting’, which Paltrow and Martin also practised following their break up. With our increasing understanding of the factors that contribute to our children’s psychological wellbeing, it is no wonder couples are finding more novel ways of navigating the often-treacherous waters of divorce.
