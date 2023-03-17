Talk To Me: I'm in a rut at work but don't want to take on additional duties 

I’ve got into a rut at work and find myself watching the clock, wishing the day to end. I know I could make my job more interesting by taking on additional responsibilities, but I’m afraid I’ll be swamped. I like my colleagues who are mostly the same age as me - it’s the dead-end job I can’t stand.

Recognising that you are stuck in a rut can be bittersweet. On one hand, it is a rather unpleasant discovery, but on the other hand, you find yourself with a choice, or perhaps several. Oftentimes, we only realise we are in a rut when we sense irritation within us, initially directing this at loved ones and colleagues before we identify the source of the problem.

In a 2022 study, social researchers found we unfairly stereotype people who work in boring jobs as being boring. The social cost of this stereotyping is not insignificant with isolation being a particular risk. You are wise to consider your options.

Sometimes the discomfort of feeling stuck is overwhelming. If you can tolerate this space for a bit longer, I suggest you become curious about your particular context. The monotony of your job may have reduced your sense of belief in your ability to take on a challenge.

There was a time when the job was new to you and you were required to stretch out of your comfort zone and learn. During that time, you benefitted from moments of mastery. These are key to instilling a sense of our potential: ‘If I can do X, then maybe I can even do Y.’ We should have lots of these exciting experiences as we go through education and during the early years of our jobs. Over time though, if the workplace does not value employee growth and development, we can begin to stagnate.

The impact of stagnation can be significant, and it can take a toll on our relationships, physical health and professional wellbeing. People may appear depressed, cynical and withdrawn. It is fortunate that you have realised the effect your job is having on you and are ready to take action.

It will be helpful to focus on your strengths. A career coach could help you to identify these assets. As years pass, we can forget the different offerings we bring to an organisation. For many of us, doing our job, like riding a bike, becomes automatic. By making our strengths explicit we can identify whether we are still working within our value system and toward our sense of purpose.

Our values and our sense of purpose can change as we get older. We may realise there are new motivating principles and we need to unlearn or acquire new ones. Adult learners are some of the bravest individuals I’ve met, often returning to education to explore new careers and life paths. If this appeals to you, I suggest you contact the adult guidance service in your local ETB.

While many of us find meaning and purpose in our work, we can also discover that activities outside the workplace, such as volunteering are just the antidote to workplace monotony.

In this period of reflection, you may find that you can cultivate your sense of purpose at work. Sharpening this focus may motivate you to move out of your comfort zone and into that sweet spot, where you can perform at your optimum. Here you will feel not only challenged by the work but also energised.

Once you've completed an audit of your strengths and identified how they could drive the company vision, consider highlighting your achievements and value to your managers.

Gradually increase your workload and responsibilities so you don’t become overwhelmed. Take on tasks that are in keeping with your sense of purpose and values. Experiencing and celebrating success will build your confidence and you are more likely to take risks that deliver. You will develop new skills giving you a greater sense of productivity. And you can work your way up to more intricate responsibilities.

As the complexity of the work increases, be mindful of your stress levels. We require just the right amount of stress to perform at our best. Think of Goldilocks: if we have too little stress, we end up bored. Too much stress and it becomes toxic, spilling into other parts of our lives. Positive stress, by contrast, is necessary to thrive.

As you adjust, taking breaks during the day to tune in will be important. By reading your internal ‘stress-ometer’ you can dial it down by engaging in meditation or breath work or dial it up by engaging in some rigorous movement or brainstorming with colleagues.

Having good colleagues makes a critical difference. I would encourage you to acknowledge the joy they bring. Tell them they are appreciated and be specific about their contribution to your workplace. We feel a greater sense of belonging and value when our colleagues are specific.

Focus on the parts of the work that makes you happy - this will prompt you to find ways to incorporate them into your workday, enhancing your overall job satisfaction.

It is crucial to recognise the impact our environment has on our wellbeing. If the nature of your job is causing you significant distress, it might be worth considering a change. This could involve looking for a new job that aligns with your values and strengths. Remember, it's OK to prioritise your wellbeing and happiness. Making a change can be scary, but it can also lead to growth and healing. Trust your abilities and seek support from those around you as you navigate this process.

Take care.