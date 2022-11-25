Talk To Me: I've been told I can have it all, but I'm missing my baby's milestones at work

You are in good company. US First Lady Jill Biden has also expressed feeling guilt as a working mother.
While humans are intuitively driven to achieve our best, we know that gender stereotypes within our society place an additional burden on working mothers. We expect men to demonstrate agency and be proactive and women to be caring and responsive. Men and women can fall into the trap of evaluating themselves against these stereotypes and consequently feel guilt.
Take time to consider the benchmarks you are setting yourself as a mother. You will be better served to let go of the guilt. Reflecting on the values you wish to impart to your child is more helpful. You can do a search online for a list of values (check out brenebrown.com).
Aim to find a list that is quite comprehensive, with between 70-100+ values, as they are more likely to be more nuanced and this will help you drill down into what drives your internal compass. Try and narrow it down to five or seven core values and consider which, if any, are compromised by you being a mum and an employee.
