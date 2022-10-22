Michelle Darmody: Easy cakes to enjoy with a cup of tea

A slice of freshly baked cake is a perfect accompaniment to an afternoon cup of tea on an autumn’s day.
Orange spelt cake
Spelt is a good grain for cake baking, it has a nuttiness to it and a light texture.
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
3 small oranges, sliced to ½ cm in thickness
100mls water
3 star anise
100mls golden caster sugar
125g spelt flour
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
100g self-raising flour
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
225g soft butter
200g light muscovado sugar
3 eggs, lightly beaten
200g of cooking apples, grated
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch round cake tin with parchment.
Place the orange slices, star anise the caster sugar and water into a saucepan and allow to simmer very gently for ten minutes. Set aside.
Mix the spelt flour, baking powder, self-raising flour and ground cinnamon together until well combined. Set aside.
Beat the butter and muscovado sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly beat in the eggs then add in the flour mixture until smooth, Stir in the grated apple.
Lay the orange slices onto the base of the tin and keep the syrup. Scoop the cake batter on top of the orange slices. Bake for an hour or until baked through.
Once cool enough to handle turn the cake onto a large plate. Remove star anise and pour the remaining syrup over the cake.
Lemon and Cardamom Loaf
The perfect accompaniment to an afternoon cup of tea on an autumn's day.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 5 mins
Total Time 1 hours 25 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
50g butter
275g golden caster sugar
3 eggs, separated
225g natural yoghurt
1 tbsp lemon juice and the zest of 3 lemons
175g self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
1/2 tsp ground cardamom
To ice:
125g icing sugar
1 ½ tbsp lemon juice
a handful pistachio nuts, finely chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.
Beat the butter, sugar and egg yolks together. Add the yoghurt, juice and zest and combine.
Mix the flour, baking powder and cardamom until combined and add this to the butter mixture.
Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks and fold this into the rest of the ingredients. Scoop it into the prepared tin and bake for an hour and five minutes or until a skewer come out clean. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the icing whisk the icing sugar and lemon juice together. Pour this over the cake and decorate with the nuts.