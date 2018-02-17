Man with Asperger’s jailed for assault on mother

A man with Asperger’s syndrome who assaulted his mother was sentenced to a four-month prison term after efforts to get him into a residential medical facility to deal with his issues were exhausted.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the defendant’s mother at Cork District Court yesterday the extensive efforts she had made on behalf of her son even though she was also the victim in the case.

The judge said he could not direct that the medical services be provided to the young man.

Judge Kelleher then imposed a sentence of four months on Gary Walton for assaulting his mother and a concurrent sentence of the same length for breaching a protection order. The sentence was backdated to December 22, 2017, as Walton has been remanded in custody since that time.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “We have not been able to advance the position of accessing appropriate residential accommodation suitable to his circumstances.

“The court had determined it was a medical and social problem as opposed to a legal one and a matter for the State to provide services for him commensurate with his need.

“He (Gary Walton) does have an appreciation of his medical difficulties. I would have been willing to access services but they are not available.”

Garda Shane Halligan said in December at Cork District Court that Walton, aged 33, of 22 Westgate Park, Bishopstown, Cork, had his arm in a cast and hit his mother over the head with it, knocking her to the floor of Heaton’s in Ballincollig and then kicked her in the head.

Walton pleaded guilty to the assault and breach of protection order in the case which was prosecuted in Cork District Court yesterday by Inspector Daniel Coholan.