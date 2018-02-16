Courts feeling the strain as assistants not replaced

A Circuit Court judge warned yesterday of additional stress and costs for litigants and witnesses in court cases arising out of the failure to replace judicial assistants.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan made the comments at Cork Circuit Court yesterday where the assistant he has had since his appointment two years ago is to leave and move on with her career.

Wishing Ms Maeve Grealy well with her career, Judge O’Callaghan said, “To say that she and her colleagues provide vital assistance to the running of the court system is an understatement.

"They are in effect the judge’s right hand.”

The judge said the Court Service had informed him that it was unlikely that someone else would be appointed in her place as a judicial assistant.

“If she is to be replaced, I understand it would be on a partial basis only. I am advised by the Court Service that for some unexplained systems or policy reason, their hands are tied in this regard.

“It should be noted by the public and practitioners alike that the productivity and efficiency of the court will be compromised, resulting in trials taking longer to complete thereby causing unnecessary additional distress and costs to litigants and witnesses.

"This puts further pressure on an already stretched court staff.”