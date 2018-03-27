Bystander sues family of Buncrana tragedy victims

A Derry newspaper has reported that the family of victims of the Buncrana Pier tragedy have received a claim against the deceased’s estate from a woman who helped at the scene.

Sean McGrotty, aged 48, and his sons, Mark, 12, and Evan, 8, along with the boys’ grandmother, Ruth Daniels, 58, and their aunt, Jodie-Lee, 14, died on March 20, 2016.

The sole survivor of the accident was Mr McGrotty’s baby daughter, who was four months old at the time. She was saved by passer-by Davitt Walsh, who swam to the jeep and rescued the baby before it went under water.

Stephanie Knox, Mr Walsh’s partner at that time, was present at the scene.

The late Mr McGrotty’s 86-year-old father, Noel, told Derry Now that he had received a legal letter from Ms Knox. She wishes to claim an undisclosed amount from the estate of his late son for loss of earnings and other matters.

Ms Knox’s sister Laura said on Facebook that her sister had been informed by gardaí that people who had been present on the pier on the day of the tragedy were lodging claims, so she had gone to her solicitor for advice.

She said her sister was under the impression that the claim was against Donegal county council.