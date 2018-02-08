Alcohol warnings would hit craft brewers: Alan Kelly

New laws which will require all alcohol products to carry cancer warnings and calorie information on labels will unfairly impact on small craft brewers, the Dáil has heard.

During a debate on the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill 2015, Labour TD Alan Kelly issued a “word of caution” claiming some of the proposals would have an impact on the smaller producers and the craft brewers of Ireland.

The Bill, which had been subject to much debate and amendments in the Seanad, will require all drink labels to give information on the number of calories, amount of alcohol in the product as well as warnings around the health risks associated with alcohol.

The introduction of minimum unit pricing; structural segregation of alcohol for sale in supermarkets and shops as well as stricter controls around the advertising of alcohol is also contained in the Bill.

While Mr Kelly said the new alcohol laws would help to protect future generations from abusing alcohol, he said small producers would be disproportionately hit by the new labelling requirements.

“There is a big difference between to a small craft brewer than there is to Diageo”, said Mr Kelly who is bringing forward another piece of legislation to support craft brewers.

However, Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry described the Bill as “modest” as it would only place “relatively mild” restrictions on the drinks industry. He said 88 deaths every month are attributable to alcohol misuse which has a massive cost on society and places pressure on the health system.

A number of TDs including Mr Barry, and Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins highlighted the extent to which TDs, ministers and political advisors had been lobbied by the drinks industry as the Bill made its way through the Oireachtas.