€30m affordable housing project proposed for Cork city

Plans for a €30m sheltered and affordable housing apartment complex close to Cork city centre have been unveiled.

The proposed development in Blackpool, to be delivered by Clúid Housing in partnership with Cork City Council, will involve the construction of 112 apartments on a 1.32-hectare site on Thomas Davis St.

The site of the former Blackpool flats complex, which was demolished several years ago, has lain vacant since and is surrounded by hoarding.

The new housing scheme will be built in five separate buildings, ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The city council’s director of housing, Brian Geaney, said it has been a long-term strategic goal of the council to secure development on the site.

Once complete, the development will make a substantial contribution to the regeneration of the historic Blackpool area,” said Mr Geaney.

The 112 apartments will be built in five blocks — one of which has been designed to provide a 36-unit sheltered housing project for older people.

It includes 30 single-bed units and six two-bed units, and will feature a communal area, a community room, and laundry facilities.

The other four blocks will feature a mix of 11 one-bed units, 61 two-bed units, and four three-bed units. A children’s play area will also be built.

A new access to the complex will be provided onto Thomas Davis St, and will be shared with the existing and adjoining Glen View apartments complex.

Details of the scheme have now gone on public display in City Hall’s planning department as part of the Part 8 planning process and public submissions have been invited in writing before September 10.

Once that consultation process has finished, a report will be prepared for city councillors, addressing whatever issues arise during the consultation.

It is hoped that if they sanction the project, building work could begin on site early next year.

A €5m Part 8 approval is in place for 28 apartments which will involve the demolition of several derelict buildings nearby on Thomas Davis St, and construction is underway on a €13m Part 8 42-apartment scheme on Gerald Griffin St.