18 of 20 measles victims unvaccinated

Only two of the 20 people infected with measles following an outbreak in Limerick city were vaccinated against the disease.

Nine cases involved children aged 0 to 5, none of whom was vaccinated. Four were hospitalised.

Of the remaining 11 cases among 15 to 34 year olds, just two had received the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine. Four of this cohort were also hospitalised.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended to protect against measles, one at age 12 to 15 months, and a second between the ages of four and five. In the case of the Limerick outbreak, 18 people had not received any dose.

The outbreak, which began in January, was imported by a patient who had travelled to the Middle East over Christmas. Nineteen cases have been confirmed in Limerick City since January. There is also a case in Dublin linked to the outbreak.

The HSE’s outbreak control team has been rolling out mobile vaccination clinics over the past few weeks, targeting two specific areas in Limerick City with which most of the cases are associated: Ballincurra Weston and Carew Park, Southhill.

Another clinic will take place on March 5 at Barrack View Primary Care Centre on Edward St at 1pm.

Official immunisation uptake statistics for the first dose of MMR show uptake in Limerick City and county has been consistently below the target of 95% which the World Health Organisation recommends for effective immunity within a population.

This level of vaccination protects those who cannot be vaccinated by reason of age, pregnancy or illness. MMR uptake at 24 months of age is 88% in Limerick and 93% for the mid west.

Public health specialists have warned that the threat of outbreaks persists as long as there are immunity gaps within the population.

Mai Mannix, director of public health in the mid-west says: “MMR vaccine is the safest way that parents can protect their children against measles.”

Dr Mannix said parents in Limerick City and county, Clare, and North Tipperary should ensure their child is fully vaccinated for MMR and bring them for vaccination if they have not had the correct number of doses for their age.

If people are unsure of their vaccination status they are advised to get an MMR vaccine, as a third dose is not harmful.

Measles is a viral illness that is spread through direct contact and through the air. It is highly contagious and is spread easily. One case of measles can infect 15 to 20 unvaccinated people.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that starts on the head and spreads.

Anyone who thinks they have contracted measles should call the Department of Public Health on 061 483338.

For more see: hpsc.ie/a-z/

vaccinepreventable/measles/