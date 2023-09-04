Midweek meals: Five quick and easy dinner recipes you can make in 30 minutes or less

Method

Heat the oven to 180°C. Cut the greaseproof paper into 4 equal pieces.

Pour the bulgur wheat into a large heatproof bowl and pour in enough boiling water to cover it, then cover tightly with cling film and put to one side.

Slice the lemon thinly. Place two slices of lemon dead centre in each piece of greaseproof paper. Put a fillet of salmon on top of the lemon.

Season with salt and black pepper then place a knob of butter (10g) on top of the salmon. Take the 4 corners of the greaseproof paper and pull them together then twist to seal the salmon into a parcel.

Scrunch the paper together so that it is tightly sealed. Place your parcel into an ovenproof dish then put it directly into the oven. Set a timer for 20 minutes.

Finely chop the red pepper, spring onions and carrots into equal-sized pieces. Remove the cling film from the bulgur wheat as it should have soaked up all the hot water at this stage. Stir in the chopped vegetables.

When the timer goes off, remove the salmon parcels from the oven.