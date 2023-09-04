Midweek meals: Five quick and easy dinner recipes you can make in 30 minutes or less

Low-effort dinners that are perfect for busy weekdays
Midweek meals: Five quick and easy dinner recipes you can make in 30 minutes or less

These dinners are ready in no time and will ensure full bellies for the whole family

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 07:45

Tagliatelle with mozzarella and fresh basil

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A quick, comforting lunch or dinner

Tagliatelle with mozzarella and fresh basil

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 350g of dried tagliatelle

  • 2 shallots, finely sliced

  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 180mls tomato passata

  • 1 tsp chopped thyme

  • 2 balls mozzarella, cut into large cubes

  • A bunch of fresh basil, roughly ripped up

Method

  1. Cook your pasta.

  2. Sauté the shallots in a dash of olive oil until translucent and add the garlic for the last minute. Add in the passata and thyme. Allow to bubble on a low heat for ten minutes. Season to taste.

  3. Toss your pasta in the sauce and toss in the mozzarella and basil. Season and serve.

 

Baked Salmon

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

Baked salmon is tasty, quick and easy to prepare

Baked Salmon

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 4 salmon fillets (skin off)

  • 200g of bulgur wheat

  • 40g of butter

  • 2 spring onions

  • 1-2 lemons

  • 1 red pepper

  • 1 carrot

  • Black pepper

  • Salt

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 180°C. Cut the greaseproof paper into 4 equal pieces.

  2. Pour the bulgur wheat into a large heatproof bowl and pour in enough boiling water to cover it, then cover tightly with cling film and put to one side.

  3. Slice the lemon thinly. Place two slices of lemon dead centre in each piece of greaseproof paper. Put a fillet of salmon on top of the lemon.

  4. Season with salt and black pepper then place a knob of butter (10g) on top of the salmon. Take the 4 corners of the greaseproof paper and pull them together then twist to seal the salmon into a parcel.

  5. Scrunch the paper together so that it is tightly sealed. Place your parcel into an ovenproof dish then put it directly into the oven. Set a timer for 20 minutes.

  6. Finely chop the red pepper, spring onions and carrots into equal-sized pieces. Remove the cling film from the bulgur wheat as it should have soaked up all the hot water at this stage. Stir in the chopped vegetables.

  7. When the timer goes off, remove the salmon parcels from the oven.

  8. To serve, spoon the bulgur wheat salad into a bowl. It can be served warm or cold. Open a parcel and flip the salmon upside down on top of the salad. This will allow the juices captured in the parcel to be used as a dressing for your salad.

 

Beef Noodle Stir Fry

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A quick and easy noodle recipe to add to your reportaire

Beef Noodle Stir Fry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Asian

Ingredients

  • 350g egg noodles

  • A dash of sesame oil

  • 4 cloves of garlic, crushed

  • an inch size piece of ginger, finely grated

  • 1 red chilli, finely chopped

  • 1 carrot or red pepper, sliced into very thin slices

  • 450g of either beef steak cut into thin slices, or firm tofu cut into thin slices

  • 3 tbsp light soy sauce

  • 2 tbsp hoisin sauce

  • 4 tbsp stock

  • To garnish:

  • 2 scallions, finely sliced

  • A handful of fresh coriander, finely sliced

  • A handful of lightly salted peanuts, finely chopped

Method

  1. Put the noodles into boiling water and cook until they have softened but still have bite. Toss in a little sesame oil and set aside.

  2. Heat another dash of sesame oil in a large pan or a wok until it is hot. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli to the pan. It will start to colour quite quickly so add in the strips of beef and carrot and toss them.

  3. Add in the soya sauce, hoisin sauce and stock. Serve on top the noodles. You can add a little more stock if the sauce evaporates too quickly.

 

Butternut squash mac and cheese

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Butternut squash is the essential ingredient in this silky smooth mac and cheese

Butternut squash mac and cheese

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash, cubed

  • 350ml milk

  • Salt and pepper

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • Grating of nutmeg

  • 450g macaroni or small pasta shells

  • 100g strong Cheddar, grated

  • 50g Parmesan or Grana Padano, grated

  • 50g mascarpone (optional)

  • For the breadcrumbs (otional): 

  • 100g breadcrumbs

  • 2tbsp butter

Method

  1. Place the butternut squash, milk and 150ml water into a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Stir in the garlic, nutmeg and salt and pepper. 

  2. After 15-20 minutes, pierce the squash with a knife. If there is no resistance, turn off the heat and leave to cool slightly while you cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. 

  3. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. 

  4. Using a stick blender, purée the butternut squash in its cooking liquid. Stir in the pasta and cheeses, stirring until the cheeses are melted and the sauce has come together. Taste, adding more seasoning if needed. If the sauce is too thick, add a little pasta water to thin it out. 

  5. Melt the butter in a small frying pan and stir the breadcrumbs in foaming butter until golden and crispy. Scatter on top of the mac and cheese just before serving. 

 

Hake with blood orange and green olive salsa verde

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

The green olive salsa verde should be made rough and ready, with the green olives being roughly chopped rather than finely chopped into a paste. We used big juicy, garlic stuffed olives from the Real Olive Company.

Hake with blood orange and green olive salsa verde

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 nice size fillets of hake

  • Olive oil

  • 4 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

  • 2 blood oranges, zested and cut into slices

  • Sea salt

  • Black pepper

  • Chilli flakes

  • 60ml of white wine 

  • 50g butter

  • For the salsa:

  • Handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

  • Handful of coriander, roughly chopped

  • 8 spring onions, thinly sliced

  • Zest of one blood orange

  • 100g good quality marinated green olives, pitted, very roughly chopped

  • ½ small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

  • 2 teaspoons of red wine vinegar

  • 60ml extra olive oil

  • 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

  • Sea salt

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

  2. Season the fish well with sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper and a pinch or two of chilli flakes if you so wish. Place the seasoned fish on a large piece of baking parchment on top of the slices of blood orange. Drizzle all over with olive oil and sprinkle over the zest of one of the blood oranges. Places the slices of garlic on top along with the butter, divided. Gather up the parchment and pour in the white wine before tightly wrapping the parchment to seal.

  3. Place in the oven for 15 minutes. While in the oven prepare the salsa verde. Mix together all the chopped ingredients with the crushed garlic, blood orange zest, red wine vinegar, olive oil and a good pinch of sea salt. Divide liberally between two serving plates. When the fish is ready, place on top of the salsa verde and serve.

