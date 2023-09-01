Energy bites to fuel kids between meals 

Deirdre Doyle's Powered-Up Energy Balls
Taken from from 'Chop, Cook, Yum! Recipes from the Cool Food School' by Deirdre Doyle (O'Brien Press, €14.99).
Servings12
Preparation Time 30 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp. chia seeds
4 Weetabix
8 pitted dates
1/4 cup cacao powder
1 tbsp. melted coconut oil
1 tsp cinnamon
Extra cacao powder, for rolling
Method
Put the chia seeds into a small bowl or cup. Add 4 tablespoons of water to the seeds and leave toone side. Watch the magic happen!
Meanwhile, break your Weetabix in two and throw them into your food processor.
Add your dates, the cacao powder and the melted coconut oil to the food processor. Add the chia seed and water mixture, which should be like a gel now.
Blitz everything together for about 30 seconds or until it’s all well mixed together.
Take small amounts, about the size of a table tennis ball, in your hands. Squeeze together and then roll between your two hands to form a ball.
Put in the fridge for 20 minutes or so and then roll in the extra cacao powder mixed with the cinnamon.