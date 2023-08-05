The heat is on: Ten tips for the perfect barbecue

Brian Drinan and Paul Coffey, the duo behind Perry Street, share their recipes for a bank holiday at the grill
The heat is on: Ten tips for the perfect barbecue

Some of Perry Street's BBQ faves.

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 02:00

I’m writing this full of hope and promise that we will indeed get back to the barbecue in the coming weeks, but with the unreliability of the long-term forecast, paired with the fact that July has been the wettest on record, I can only hope for a little bit of sunshine for August — or even a few intermittent rays – so we can hit the grill.

Barbecuing goes back to the time of the indigenous folks of North and South America. 

During the pandemic, people’s skills improved on the grill with sales of barbecues soaring during that time. 

Cooking over fire really enhances flavour, caramelisation makes vegetables gorgeous and sweet, and meat becomes deliciously savoury.

Gas or coal, it’s up to you. To be fair, you can’t beat the ease of a gas barbecue — also you have more control with heat — but if it’s pure flavour you are after, then you’ve just got to get on the coals.

Top 10 tips:

  • Make sure to take your meat out of the fridge 1 hour before cooking.
  • Use a marinade for meats, it not only adds flavour, but helps tenderise.
  • Leftover marinade should never be kept if you have used it for raw meat.
  • Use a stick of rosemary as a basting brush for some extra flavour.
  • Salads and sauces should be kept in the fridge until the last minute, never leave in the sun.
  • Be organised. Have all your utensils, cloths, bin, sprays, and seasoning to hand.
  • Sides are as important as the main items; a good potato salad, breads, and crispy leaves with a sharp dressing are always winners.
  • Keep salads, sauces etc in the fridge until needed, don’t leave anything out in the sun before you are ready to eat.
  • Beef and lamb may be served pink but never chicken, sausages etc. Don’t be afraid to finish anything off in the oven.
  • Be patient. “Flame grilled” is not exactly what it means, always make sure that the flames have died down and your coals are an ashen grey.

Perry Street's BBQ Buttermilk Chicken

Marinade overnight for the best results.

Perry Street's BBQ Buttermilk Chicken

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

8 mins

Total Time

18 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 300ml Irish buttermilk

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • pinch of Maldon salt

  • ground black pepper

  • 3 cloves of finely chopped garlic

  • finely chopped red chilli

  • 4 skinless Irish chicken fillets

  • For the crumb topping:

  • 200 gms panko breadcrumb

  • 2 tbsp grated parmesan

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • zest of one lemon

  • 1tsp of thyme Sauce

  • 400g blue cheese

  • 1 tub of sour cream

  • 1 tbsp of mayonnaise

  • A bottle of Chimac Sriracha Caramel sauce to sprinkle

  • Handful of chopped parsley

Method

  1. Whisk up all the buttermilk chicken ingredients and add in the fillets, marinade for at least 4 hrs, ideally overnight.

  2. Spark up the BBQ one hour before take-off and ensure that the flames have died down.

  3. Remove the chicken from the marinade and shake off the excess. BBQ for 6 to 8 minutes on each side until nicely charred and cooked through.

  4. Mix the olive oil and crumb and light fry until golden and crunchy, add in parmesan, thyme, and lemon zest.

  5. Whisk up the blue cheese, mayo and sour cream · Place the chicken on a platter, sprinkle over the crumb, drizzle with blue cheese dressing, chopped parsley and finally the Chimac Sriracha Caramel sauce!

Perry Street's Simple BBQ Soya Honey T-Bone Steak

The classic T-Bone steak.

Perry Street's Simple BBQ Soya Honey T-Bone Steak

Servings

2

Preparation Time

1 hours 10 mins

Cooking Time

22 mins

Total Time

1 hours 32 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 Irish dry-aged T-Bone Steaks

  • 2 tblsp olive oil

  • For the dip:

  • 80ml soya sauce

  • 120gm melted unsalted butter

  • 2 tsp sweet chilli sauce

  • 2tbsp Irish honey

  • 2 cloves finely chopped garlic

Method

  1. Light up the BBQ 1hr before cooking and let the flames die down.

  2. Bring the steak to room temp 1 hr before cooking.

  3. Whisk up all the dip ingredients and separate into 2 bowls.

  4. Brush the steaks with the dipping sauce and place the steak on the BBQ.

  5. Cook for 3 minutes each side only turning once.

  6. Finish the steaks in a hot oven for 10 minutes.

  7. Leave to rest and place on a wooden board with a little bowl of the dip and the crusty bread.

Perry Street's Lemon and Cumin Courgette

A veggie alternative at the grill - place within a measure of tinfoil before grilling to avoid cross-contamination.

Perry Street's Lemon and Cumin Courgette

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 small courgette, sliced lengthways into thick strips

  • 1 tsp olive oil

  • zest of half a lemon

  • ¼ tsp crushed cumin

  • Chopped flat leaf parsley

  • 1 lemon halved through the centre

Method

  1. Light the BBQ 1 hr before cooking

  2. Toss the courgette strips with the oil, lemon & cumin.

  3. Season with maldon salt and black pepper.

  4. Place on the BBQ for 2 mins each side

  5. Place the lemon halves on BBQ cut side down for 2 minutes.

  6. Remove from BBQ and sprinkle with parsley, serve immediately with lemon halves.

Perry Street's Super-Quick BBQ Sauce

Does what it says on the tin!

Perry Street's Super-Quick BBQ Sauce

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 3 tblsp Tomato Ketchup

  • 1 tblsp Worcestershire sauce

  • 2 tblsp light brown sugar

  • Pinch of Paprika

  • ¼ tsp Cayenne pepper

Method

  1. Whisk together all the above.

  2. Can be used to brush on meat before cooking, as a dip or to spread on your sandwich.

Read More

Colm O'Gorman: Striploin Steak with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

More in this section

Summer salad recipe: How to make Colm O'Gorman's spicy Thai king prawn salad Summer salad recipe: How to make Colm O'Gorman's spicy Thai king prawn salad
Midweek Meals: Five comforting recipes that are perfect for dinner on a dull day Midweek Meals: Five comforting recipes that are perfect for dinner on a dull day
HBO Max's "And Just Like That" New York Premiere Sarah Jessica Parker shares love for Cork food brands while visiting her Donegal home
#Unwind
<p>We have a mixture of sweet and savoury recipes to choose from.</p>

Pancakes, porridge, buns and more: 10 rainy day recipes to make with the kids

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd