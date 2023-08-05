The heat is on: Ten tips for the perfect barbecue

I’m writing this full of hope and promise that we will indeed get back to the barbecue in the coming weeks, but with the unreliability of the long-term forecast, paired with the fact that July has been the wettest on record, I can only hope for a little bit of sunshine for August — or even a few intermittent rays – so we can hit the grill.

Barbecuing goes back to the time of the indigenous folks of North and South America.