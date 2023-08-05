The heat is on: Ten tips for the perfect barbecue

I’m writing this full of hope and promise that we will indeed get back to the barbecue in the coming weeks, but with the unreliability of the long-term forecast, paired with the fact that July has been the wettest on record, I can only hope for a little bit of sunshine for August — or even a few intermittent rays – so we can hit the grill.
- Make sure to take your meat out of the fridge 1 hour before cooking.
- Use a marinade for meats, it not only adds flavour, but helps tenderise.
- Leftover marinade should never be kept if you have used it for raw meat.
- Use a stick of rosemary as a basting brush for some extra flavour.
- Salads and sauces should be kept in the fridge until the last minute, never leave in the sun.
- Be organised. Have all your utensils, cloths, bin, sprays, and seasoning to hand.
- Sides are as important as the main items; a good potato salad, breads, and crispy leaves with a sharp dressing are always winners.
- Beef and lamb may be served pink but never chicken, sausages etc. Don’t be afraid to finish anything off in the oven.
- Be patient. “Flame grilled” is not exactly what it means, always make sure that the flames have died down and your coals are an ashen grey.
Perry Street's BBQ Buttermilk Chicken
Marinade overnight for the best results.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 8 mins
Total Time 18 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
300ml Irish buttermilk
3 tbsp olive oil
pinch of Maldon salt
ground black pepper
3 cloves of finely chopped garlic
finely chopped red chilli
4 skinless Irish chicken fillets
For the crumb topping:
200 gms panko breadcrumb
2 tbsp grated parmesan
3 tbsp olive oil
zest of one lemon
1tsp of thyme Sauce
400g blue cheese
1 tub of sour cream
1 tbsp of mayonnaise
A bottle of Chimac Sriracha Caramel sauce to sprinkle
Handful of chopped parsley
Method
Whisk up all the buttermilk chicken ingredients and add in the fillets, marinade for at least 4 hrs, ideally overnight.
Spark up the BBQ one hour before take-off and ensure that the flames have died down.
Remove the chicken from the marinade and shake off the excess. BBQ for 6 to 8 minutes on each side until nicely charred and cooked through.
Mix the olive oil and crumb and light fry until golden and crunchy, add in parmesan, thyme, and lemon zest.
Whisk up the blue cheese, mayo and sour cream · Place the chicken on a platter, sprinkle over the crumb, drizzle with blue cheese dressing, chopped parsley and finally the Chimac Sriracha Caramel sauce!
Perry Street's Simple BBQ Soya Honey T-Bone Steak
The classic T-Bone steak.
Servings2
Preparation Time 1 hours 10 mins
Cooking Time 22 mins
Total Time 1 hours 32 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 Irish dry-aged T-Bone Steaks
2 tblsp olive oil
For the dip:
80ml soya sauce
120gm melted unsalted butter
2 tsp sweet chilli sauce
2tbsp Irish honey
2 cloves finely chopped garlic
Method
Light up the BBQ 1hr before cooking and let the flames die down.
Bring the steak to room temp 1 hr before cooking.
Whisk up all the dip ingredients and separate into 2 bowls.
Brush the steaks with the dipping sauce and place the steak on the BBQ.
Cook for 3 minutes each side only turning once.
Finish the steaks in a hot oven for 10 minutes.
Leave to rest and place on a wooden board with a little bowl of the dip and the crusty bread.
Perry Street's Lemon and Cumin Courgette
A veggie alternative at the grill - place within a measure of tinfoil before grilling to avoid cross-contamination.
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 small courgette, sliced lengthways into thick strips
1 tsp olive oil
zest of half a lemon
¼ tsp crushed cumin
Chopped flat leaf parsley
1 lemon halved through the centre
Method
Light the BBQ 1 hr before cooking
Toss the courgette strips with the oil, lemon & cumin.
Season with maldon salt and black pepper.
Place on the BBQ for 2 mins each side
Place the lemon halves on BBQ cut side down for 2 minutes.
Remove from BBQ and sprinkle with parsley, serve immediately with lemon halves.
Perry Street's Super-Quick BBQ Sauce
Does what it says on the tin!
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
3 tblsp Tomato Ketchup
1 tblsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tblsp light brown sugar
Pinch of Paprika
¼ tsp Cayenne pepper
Method
Whisk together all the above.
Can be used to brush on meat before cooking, as a dip or to spread on your sandwich.