- Neighbourhood Naas
- 1 North Main Street, Naas East, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91RH96
- Tel: 045 954466,
- Neighbourhoodnaas.com
Who doesn’t love a neighbourhood restaurant, especially one with ambition?
Dinner for two including starters, mains and desserts plus two glasses of good wine cost €161.00
Wednesday-Saturday: 12-3pm, 5.30-9.30pm
Sunday: 12pm - 9pm
Closed Monday-Tuesday
Food: 8/10
Wine: 8/10
Service: 9/10
Ambiance: 8/10
Value: 7.5/10
Neighbourhood is offering flavourful ambitious food in a convivial atmosphere, just a tiny bit more focus is required to make it perfect.