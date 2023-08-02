Pancakes, porridge, buns and more: 10 rainy day recipes to make with the kids

Method

Line an 8-inch round cake tin with baking parchment.

Pour your Rice Krispies in a big bowl.

Break the chocolate up into small pieces. I usually do this when it is still in the wrapper and hit the bar off the table to break it up.

Using a microwave is the easiest way to melt chocolate. If you do not have one, ask an adult to melt the chocolate for you in a bowl placed over some hot water.

Pour the chocolate into the bowl of Rice Krispies. Use a rubber spatula to take all of the chocolate. Stir the chocolate through the cereal coating it all.

Scoop the mixture into the tin which you lined and smooth out the top of the cake. Place it into the fridge so that it can harden. It will take more than an hour.

When the cake is cooling you can start to make the icing. Ask a grown up to heat the cream from you, either on the hob or in a bowl in the microwave. The cream should be very hot but not boiling. Carefully stir the pieces of white chocolate into the cream until they melt. It is best to have the pieces quite small. If you cannot buy white chocolate drops you can break up a bar like you did when making the cake. Leave the icing to cool to room temperature.