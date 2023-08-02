Pancakes, porridge, buns and more: 10 rainy day recipes to make with the kids

Raspberry Loaf Cake
This loaf cake recipe is good for introducing young people to baking as it is not very technical.
Servings10
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
I200g soft butter
180g golden caster sugar
1 tsp baking powder
200g self-raising flour
3 eggs
3 tbs milk
100g raspberries
Icing:
2 tbs lemon juice
½ tbs water
100g icing sugar
Method
Line a 2-pound loaf tin with baking parchment. Pre heat your oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4.
Add the soft butter and the sugar to a mixer. Beat the butter and sugar together until they start to go light in colour and fluffy looking.
Put the flour into a bowl and sieve in the baking powder. Stir it into the flour.
Take the mixer bowl off the mixer and add the flour and baking powder, the eggs and the milk into the butter and sugar mixture. Beat everything together with a wooden spoon until it is all mixed.
Gently stir in the raspberries. You do not want to break them up too much.
Scoop the mixture into the prepared tin and smooth it out on the top with the back of the spoon.
Ask an adult to put the tin into the warm oven. Bake the cake for about 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean when you stick it into the centre. Ask an adult to do this for you. Allow the cake to cool in the tin.
Make the icing by stirring the lemon juice with the icing sugar and water. You might need a little more or a little less juice, the icing should spread easily but not be too runny. Spread the icing over the top of the cold cake and dot some raspberries on top.
Once the icing has hardened gently remove the cake from the tin and cut it into slices when you need them.
Rice Krispie Birthday Cake
The all-time classic - scaled up for big birthdays!
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
300g Rice Krispies or a similar cereal
200g chocolate, still in the wrapper
To make the icing:
120mls cream
150g white chocolate drops or pieces
Method
Line an 8-inch round cake tin with baking parchment.
Pour your Rice Krispies in a big bowl.
Break the chocolate up into small pieces. I usually do this when it is still in the wrapper and hit the bar off the table to break it up.
Using a microwave is the easiest way to melt chocolate. If you do not have one, ask an adult to melt the chocolate for you in a bowl placed over some hot water.
Pour the chocolate into the bowl of Rice Krispies. Use a rubber spatula to take all of the chocolate. Stir the chocolate through the cereal coating it all.
Scoop the mixture into the tin which you lined and smooth out the top of the cake. Place it into the fridge so that it can harden. It will take more than an hour.
When the cake is cooling you can start to make the icing. Ask a grown up to heat the cream from you, either on the hob or in a bowl in the microwave. The cream should be very hot but not boiling. Carefully stir the pieces of white chocolate into the cream until they melt. It is best to have the pieces quite small. If you cannot buy white chocolate drops you can break up a bar like you did when making the cake. Leave the icing to cool to room temperature.
When your cake has cooled completely take it out of the fridge and turn it upside down onto a big plate. Ice the cake with the white chocolate mixture.
Blueberry Buns
Blueberries are perfect for buns - a deep, fruity flavour that goes well with a melt-in-the-mouth texture.
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine European
Ingredients
120g of caster sugar
100g of soft butter
2 eggs
160g of natural yogurt
240g of self raising flour
120g of blueberries
Method
Ask an adult to turn your oven to 180 degrees and put 12 paper bun-cases into a cupcake tin.
Put the butter and sugar into a mixer and ask an adult to turn it on until the butter and sugar are light and fluffy.
Mix the egg with the yogurt and stir this into the butter mixture with a wooden spoon. Make sure that everything is well mixed.
Add in the flour and stir it with the wooden spoon until it is combined with the other ingredients. Add the blueberries and stir them in.
Scoop the mixture into the waiting paper cases. Ask an adult to put them into the oven. Bake them for twenty minutes until golden and risen and then ask an adult to take them out again.
The blueberries will be very hot so make sure you do not bite into a bun until they have completely cooled.
Cute Breakfast Mouse
A fun way to learn chopping, and presenting a dish!
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
a nice creamy bowl of cereal such as porridge or ready brek
a large apple
blueberries
strawberries
round cookie cutters
Method
Ask an adult to cut a few thin slices of apple, ones that are big enough for you to cut with your round cookie cutter. Cut two larger circles to make your ears and a smaller one for the nose.
Take a slice of apple from the edge of the fruit that has the skin on it. Cut this into very thin strips to make whiskers. Use a similar piece of apple peel to cut a smaller circle for the nose.
Carefully slice a strawberry into round discs.
Place the blueberries for eyes and apples slices for ears and nose. Add the strawberries and decorate the nose.
Vanilla Stars
An ideal recipe for beginner chefs - and a way to introduce them to dough and cutters!
Servings8
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 8 mins
Total Time 38 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
200g butter
190g caster sugar
1 egg
1 tsp of vanilla extract
400g of plain flour
Method
Line a large flat baking tray with parchment, an adult can cut it to size for you. Also ask an adult to turn on the oven to 200 degrees.
Weight and measure all of your ingredients so they are all ready to go. You can put the vanilla in with the egg in a cup and give the egg a stir with a fork, so the yolk is broken up.
You will need a mixer for the next bit so ask an adult for some help. Beat the butter and sugar until they are turning pale and fluffy. You can either use the mixer on low or use a wooden spoon to add in the egg, vanilla and flour. It should form a smooth dough. If it is very sticky you can pop it into the fridge for about a half an hour for firm up.
Sprinkle flour onto a clean work surface and with a rolling pin roll out some of the dough to about 5 mm thick, then cut out your stars. You might need a flat spatula or butter knife to gently remove the stars from the counter onto the prepared baking tray.
Bake for about 8 minutes until turning golden. When they have cooled enough so you can lift them up gently place them onto a wire rack to let them cool completely.
Banana Coconut Pancakes
Fruity, flavoursome and perfect for small handies!
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 11 mins
Total Time 26 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Ingredients
1 egg
1 tbsp plain flour
½ tbsp desiccated coconut
½ tbsp milk
¾ of a banana
Method
Put the egg, flour, coconut and milk into a large bowl and use a whisk to combine them all. It is good to be gentle at first until the flour mixes in then you can give it a good whisk until it is smooth.
Mash the banana well. Add this to the batter and whisk it again until the banana is mixed in.
Get an adult to heat a little butter or sunflower oil on a large flat pan.
An adult can also help you with the next step. Use a ladle to scoop about a quarter of the mixture onto the pan. It will spread about once you pour it. Allow it to go golden underneath them flip it over until both sides are golden.
Halloumi Burgers
A good way to have squeaky-clean fun with halloumi in the kitchen!
Servings4
Preparation Time 16 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 21 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tomato
½ red onion
250g halloumi cheese
4 burger buns
rocket or lettuce leaves
tomato salsa, hummus or tomato ketchup
Method
First very carefully slice the tomato so that you have four round slices. Tomatoes are more difficult to slice than you would think as the knife can slip on the shiny skin. Ask an adult to help you with this.
If you find red onion too strong a flavour you do not have to include it on your burgers. If you do want to use it, carefully slice 8 semicircular slices from the half an onion.
Cut each burger bun in two if they are not cut already.
Wash the leaves and pat them dry.
Carefully slice the block of halloumi into 8 slices. Place the slices onto your grill and ask an adult to grill them at a medium heat until they are golden. This will take two or three minutes. Use a kitchen-tongs to turn each slice over and grill it until that side is golden too.
Spread your tomato salsa, hummus or tomato ketchup onto the bottom bun. Place some leaves, a slice of tomato and two slices of onions on top. Put two slices of halloumi on top then add a few more leaves. You can add mayonnaise to the burger as well if you like.
Cheesy Brown Scones
A salty, savoury take on a baking classic - a good bit of messy play in the process!
Servings8
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
200g brown wholemeal flour
1 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
50g butter – cut into small cubes by an adult
150mls milk
50g grated Cheddar cheese
Method
Line a large flat baking tray with parchment, an adult can cut it to size for you. Also ask an adult to turn the oven to 200 degrees.
Weight and measure all of your ingredients so they are all ready to go.
Mix the flour and baking powder in a bowl, then sieve it into another big bowl.
Stir in the salt and pepper – this will add some flavour to your scones.
Add the butter into the bowl and mash it into the flour mixture with a fork. You can also use your hands to rub the butter into the flour. You should do this until it looks like rough breadcrumbs.
Pour in the milk and use the fork again to combine it with the mixture. Use your hands to squish it together.
Sprinkle some flour onto a clean kitchen counter. Tip the scone mixture onto it and pat it to about an inch in height. Sprinkle the cheese on top and pat it in lightly.
Cut out your circles and put them onto your prepared baking tray, you can add a little more cheese if you like. Get an adult to put the scones into the oven to bake for about 15 minutes. They should look nice and golden and be baked right through.
When they have cooled enough so you can pick them up easily, place them onto a wire rack to let the air flow under them as they cool completely.
As parents we are encouraged to do messy play with babies and toddlers to help develop their sensory perception. You do not need to buy extra stuff to do this, lots of different foods can be used. For example, you can boil spaghetti and when it is still warm toss one half in a spoon of beetroot powder (or red food colouring) and toss the other half with turmeric. Once cool allow your child to squish and mess. Another handy ingredient for messy play is the leftover water from chickpeas. It can be whisked up to make a foam that children can spread around a table or on a mat.1
Vegetable Curry
Serve this up with some rice - ask the adults for help with preparation!
Servings4
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 onion
4 cloves of garlic
fresh ginger
1 carrot
1 tin of chickpeas
1 tin chopped tomatoes or passata
1 tin coconut milk
a dash of rapeseed oil
1 tbs of mild curry powder
a handful peas
Method
Carefully cut the onion in half then put the flat side down on your chopping board. Cut each half of onion into thin slices, then cut the slices into small cubes.
Crush the garlic and then very carefully grate the ginger until you have about two teaspoons of grated ginger.
Cut your carrot into small chunks.
Open your three tins to have them ready. Drain the liquid out of the chickpeas.
Ask an adult to heat the oil in a big pan over a medium heat and to add the onion. Fry it with a lid on for about ten minutes until the onion has gone see-through.
Add the garlic and ginger to the pan and stir them in. Add the chunks of carrot and let these all fry with the onion for about three minutes, then stir in your curry powder.
Add the chickpeas, tomatoes and coconut milk to the pan and allow these the bubble way for about twenty minutes until the carrot gets soft. Add in the peas and cook for another five minutes.
Rainbow wrap sandwiches
Crunchy and colourful - a firm favourite.
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2 wraps
2 spoons of mayonnaise
2 lettuce leaves or some fresh green herbs
¼ of a red pepper sliced or some slices of tomato
a half a small carrot grated
sweetcorn kernels or grated cheddar cheese
roasted beetroot cut into thin strips or pickled red onion
Method
Lay your wrap out flat. Spread a little mayonnaise onto it with a spoon. Lay your lettuce or herbs on next.
Add your favourite rainbow colours to the centre of the wrap. Roll the wrap up tightly. If you want to take it to school, or somewhere else to eat later, wrap it up in some baking parchment or with tin foil.