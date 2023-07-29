Restaurant Review: The Marina Market is a lasting lockdown-era legacy to the city

- Marina Market
- Centre Park Road, Ballintemple, Cork, T12 YX76
- Opening Hours: 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday. (Some stalls may vary; check online)
One of the most intriguing urban regeneration projects anywhere in the world has to be the Time Out Market Lisbon, a revival of the historic old Mercado da Ribeira, which I first encountered back in 2018.
A giant cathedral of a building and still a working market, selling meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, and flowers, local editors from the renowned international Time Out travel guide, beginning in 2014, curated an additional hospitality offering: over 25 restaurant stalls, operated by many of the best hospitality practitioners in the city, eight bars, a dozen premium specialist food shops, and with a large performance space for live events.
Much-anticipated Nua Asador disappoints. Hangar steak is never going to be a tender cut but this is especially gristly, not properly sliced all the way through and flanked by some very tired sides, including a couple of slices of dried-out industrially-baked baguette and an underwhelming Farofa, a Brazilian condiment made from toasted cassava which can be excellent with grilled meats and meat casseroles.