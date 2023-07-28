Top 8: Protein balls are big business — here are the best for taste and value

Protein and energy balls are big business today so we looked at what was the best value that tasted best.

We found lots of bars in supermarkets that included as much as 50% protein — some derived from whey protein powder from cheese production, some from soya. That sounded fine until we saw they also had high carbs and some artificial sweeteners. One more moderate bar made from nuts, oats and honey from M&S (€3.50 for 5) has a decent 25.8% protein and high 19.6% sugars, and no chemical additives.

Food supplements are VAT rated at 23%, and protein in the form of protein concentrate is considered a food supplement, so many bars instead of being made as protein bars have less protein and are called energy balls which are taxed at 13.5%. The secret is to read labels carefully to suit your needs. You may prefer a shorter burst of energy from a high carb energy bar, than a slower release protein one which will satisfy and sustain you for longer. The typical 190 calories per ball can be worked off by walking briskly for 40 minutes.

Protein is required in the body to build muscle and repair tissue, and these snacks can be a good way to stave off hunger. As they can be dehydrating, which is bad for the kidneys, we need to drink plenty of water with them.

Cinnamon Cottage protein balls. Food pics: Denis Minihane.

Cinnamon Cottage 32g, €2 each/3 for €5

Made from roasted walnuts, almonds, coconut oil, dates, and sea salt in the lightest blend of the selection which tasted not too sweet (the amount of dates is perfect) and deliciously moreish.

Natural protein sources of nuts may be why these were more interesting to tasters who prefer less processed forms of protein.

Fair price for a guilt-free mouthful with coffee. No nutritional info as made and sold in-house in Rochestown Cork.

Score: 10

My Goodness Peanut butter power bar 75g

My Goodness Peanut butter power bar 75g, €3 each

A pioneer for 10 years of vegan foods, Virginia O’Gara’s gluten-free vegan bites are large, light and lashed with dark chocolate topping made from raw cacao butter and powder, and agave syrup.

The only square-shaped bites to make our Top 8 have organic peanut butter, flax and sunflower seeds, dates, salt, peanuts.

Nutritional values not given as sold directly from English market and farmers’ market stalls, but obviously a good balance of protein and carbs.

Score: 10

Tree House Foods Cocoa Brownie raw energy balls

Tree House Foods Cocoa Brownie raw energy balls 140g, €5.50

Coconut is top of the list, and that’s what we see on these six balls of peanut butter, honey, sesame seeds and cocoa.

A good, short list from a company based in Firies, Co. Kerry. Nicely chocolatey, the peanut butter isn’t obvious in these firm, substantial bites with 13.1% protein and 27.6% carbs.

Tasters liked them.

Score: 8

Ali’s Bakery Almond Coconut protein bites 140g

Ali’s Bakery Almond Coconut protein bites 140g €5.75

Five balls coated in sesame seeds are made from a nicely short list of dates, peanut butter, almonds, cocoa butter, chia seeds, oats and coconut.

Not much sweetness despite 10% sugars mainly from the dates.

These appealed to the less sweet-toothed of the team.

Made in Cork by chef Ali Ammar, who started his business out of Covid.

We bought in O’Keeffe’s St Lukes Cork. Also available in markets and service stations.

Score: 8

Two More Power Balls 44g

Two More Power Balls 44g €2.80 each

This Cork-based company owned by Paul Twohig and Jen Morley makes one from cacao, peanut butter, dates and freshly squeezed orange juice, while the non-vegan variety at 7-8% and higher in protein, is made from whey protein, Biscoff spread and oats.

Both are substantial and taste natural and not oversweet. Tasters approved.

In Soma cafés and gyms (the family also owns Keto Gym and Soma) and at Black Market Cork.

Score: 8.5

Filter energy bites 50g

Filter Energy Bites 50g €2.50 each

A dark chocolate and peanut butter, and a peanut butter, lemon, raspberry and coconut make decent bites which could be shared. The flavours are natural without too much cloying peanut butter. Made by Clonakilty-based Wazzy Woo where a range of cakes for cafes are made including these vegan treats for Wunderkaffee and Filter Cork where we bought. No nutritional info given as served in cafes.

Score: 8.5

Jo's Rawlo's.

Jo’s 50g €2.95

Rawlo’s is a two-pack of dates, almond butter, 70% dark chocolate and vanilla extract orbs.

Soft with the creamy mouthfeel of a treat, there is half the amount of protein as in the Protein Balls (which have 11.93% protein with 33.48% carbs, including high sugars of 32.74% ).

The protein balls have coconut, dates, almonds, cocoa and honey, whey protein concentrate.

Both were popular with tasters with the chocolate preferred. We bought in Centra.

Score: 7

No Nonsense Balls.

No Nonsense Balls Cranberry & raspberry energy balls 150g €4.95

A coating of freeze-dried raspberry powder is attractive and flavoursome.

The inside is dense, almost hard, and made from dates (the dominant flavour), gluten-free oats, coconut, cranberries, with 4.6% protein, so geared more to energy (58.7% carbs) than to protein.

Tasters liked the texture less than the taste, but after their first taste reached for the last bits.

Made by Green Fingers Family Ltd in Larne. We bought in Bradleys Cork.