Lunch to Go: Heritage tomato, fennel and dukkah salad

Food can bring people comfort in the darkest times, and for Syrian chef, Imad Alarnab, this time came when he was stranded as a refugee in Calais for more than two months.

A hot plate had been donated, people collected leftovers from supermarkets, and having been a successful chef back in Damascus — with three restaurants, and a string of cafes and juice bars — Alarnab did what he did best, night after night, he cooked.

“It was just something I felt like I needed to do, because you get to make a lot of people happy. Especially at that time, they needed something to be happy about,” says the 45-year-old, who would feed as many as 400 people at a time.

The overcrowded camp that became known as The Jungle was close by, but Alarnab says it was too terrifying, so he and a group of several other Syrians slept on the steps of a church instead. And it was here he cooked the food of home — adapted, of course, depending on what they had.

“To have a decent warm meal — for people whose lives have been on hold, they can’t cross to safety — was a big deal for all of us,” says the father-of-three.

Imad Alarnab outside his restaurant Imad's Syrian Kitchen. Picture: Rebecca Dickson/PA

In fact, it was the first time he’d cooked for lots of people since all of his businesses were bombed within a week in 2012, in the country’s civil war, and this was the moment hope returned. “I think it restored all of the faith that things could, and would, get better,” Alarnab writes in his debut cookbook, Imad’s Syrian Kitchen.

He eventually made it to Britain where someone introduced him to the Cook For Syria scheme — and soon he was hosting super clubs at his house. By May 2021, he’d opened his London restaurant, Imad’s Syrian Kitchen.

Syrian food at its heart is “simple, first of all, and affordable for everyone”, he says. “We use a lot of mild spices, not very hot spices.” They’re mostly things you’ll know; “cumin, mint, garlic, nothing really special about it. [but] you put it together in a special way”.

Imad's Syrian Kitchen Picture: HQ/PA

Middle Eastern in identity, much of it might feel familiar; tabbouleh, hummus, baklawa; while traditional dishes include buttered halibut, jaj bailfurn (grilled chicken thighs) and kippeh (lamb and bulgur wheat dumplings). Lunch is typically a feast of many dishes.

“We’re a family of five and we never ever have one dish for lunch,” says Alarnab. “And we don’t throw anything away.”