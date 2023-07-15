Restaurant Review: Date night is sorted at Sandymount's Crudo

- Crudo
- Address: 11 Seafort Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4.
- Tel: 089 263 4548
- Web: crudosandymount.com
- How To: Sunday - Thursday: 10am - 9pm; Friday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm
- Tab: Dinner for two including snacks, starters, mains, and dessert plus a bottle of wine and two Grappa digestif to finish cost a reasonable €150
THE Dublin suburb of Sandymount has always made me think of romance and of the cycle of life.
The Engineer grew up on Newbridge Avenue and I had many a joyful meal there cooked by her mam when I first courted her.
Newbridge Avenue also featuresas it is from there Paddy Dignam’s funeral cortege begins its journey to Glasnevin Cemetery, and of course, both Stephen and Bloom go for walks on Sandymount Strand and think about life, death, sex, and romance.
- Food: 9/10
- Drink: 8/10
- Service: 9/10
- Ambiance: 8/10
- Value: 8.5/10
- In a Sentence: Creative and tasty food in a casual setting, Sandymount is lucky to have Crudo.