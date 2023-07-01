Restaurant Review: Row Wines is a front-row seat to quality

- Row Wines, Coppinger Row, Dublin 2
- bereenbrothers.com/row
- Instagram: @rowwines
- How To: Tues-Thursday: 5pm-11pm; Fri-Saturday: 5pm-1am; Sunday: 1pm-1am; Monday: Closed
- The Tab: Lunch for 3 including snacks and several small plates plus 2 cocktails and 6 glasses of wine cost a reasonable €174.50
When Coppinger Row Restaurant closed on New Year’s Eve 2021, there was much weeping and gnashing of teeth (to paraphrase the Gospel According to St. Matthew).
Created by brothers Marc and Conor Bereen at the tail-end of the boom years, Coppinger Row somehow managed to keep the party going and remained one of Dublin’s busiest and trendiest restaurants all through the recovery years — until their landlord got a better offer and turfed them out.
- Food: 8.5/10
- Wine: 9/10
- Service: 9/10
- Ambiance: 9/10
- Value: 8.5/10
- In a Sentence: Row Wines is serving tasty wines and creative food, and is a great new addition.