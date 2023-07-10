Midweek Meals: Five comforting dinner recipes perfect for a rainy day

Pinch of Nom’s chilli mac ‘n’ cheese recipe
A one-pot version of everyone’s favourite comfort food.
Servings6
Preparation Time 14 mins
Cooking Time 34 mins
Total Time 48 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
Low-calorie cooking spray
2 onions, peeled and finely diced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
500g 5%-fat minced beef
4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
2tsp mild chilli powder
1tsp ground cumin
1tsp dried oregano
2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes
2 peppers, any colour, deseeded and diced
2tbsp tomato puree
2tbsp Henderson’s Relish
600ml beef stock (2 beef stock cubes dissolved in 600ml boiling water)
300g dried macaroni
1 x 400g tin kidney beans, drained and rinsed
180g reduced-fat mature Cheddar, grated
Small handful of fresh coriander, chopped (optional)
Method
Spray a large saucepan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the onions and carrots and sauté for five minutes until softened.
Add the mince and cook for a further five minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up any lumps, until the mince is no longer pink.
Add the garlic, chilli powder, cumin and oregano and stir in for one minute until the spices become fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes, peppers, tomato puree, Henderson’s Relish and stock, and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat to medium-low, cover with a tight-fitting lid and simmer for 20 minutes, until the carrots are soft.
Add the macaroni to the pan, stir well and replace the lid. Allow to cook for a further 10–12 minutes, until the pasta is just cooked.
Stir in the beans and cheese, reserving a little cheese to garnish if you wish, allowing two minutes for the beans to heat through and the cheese to melt.
Stir in the coriander, if using, and serve!
10 minute lentil dahl
Who needs convenience food when you can make this Indian classic in just ten minutes?
Servings6
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tbsp curry powder
1/2 tsp red chilli flakes
1 onion, diced
2 tomatoes, chopped
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated
1 thumb-sized piece of turmeric, grated or
2 tins cooked lentils
2 tins coconut milk
Salt
bunch fresh coriander, chopped
To serve:
Naan bread, rice or quinoa
Method
On a high heat, melt the coconut oil in a heavy-based pan.
Add the spices and the onions and cook, stirring, for three minutes. Add the tomatoes, garlic, chilli and ginger and cook for a further two minutes until they are fragrant.
Add the drained lentils and coconut milk to the pan, stir and bring to a gentle simmer.
Cook for five minutes, taste and season generously with salt.
Before serving, stir in some freshly chopped coriander and serve with naan bread, quinoa or rice.
You can use dried red lentils instead of tinned ones, but make sure to rinse well before adding to the pot, topping up the liquid with an extra tin of water.
Adjust the cooking time by adding ten minutes and whisk well before serving.
Recipe note: To add more protein to this dahl, add a tin of mixed beans or chickpeas with your lentils.
Paprika chicken with vegetables
This recipe is all about saving you time in the kitchen and maximising the cooking space, keeping energy costs down
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 medium chicken
1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks
4 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
2 parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks
2 medium onions, peeled and cut into chunks
1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
2 large peppers, cut into chunks
7/8 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
For the seasoning:
1 tbsp paprika
1 tsp salt
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
3 tbsp olive oil (yes I know this sounds a lot but it has to go a long way!)
Method
Preheat your (fan) oven to 170°C. Combine the seasoning ingredients in a large bowl and set to one side. Line 3 baking trays with non stick baking paper.
Take Tray 1: Put the chicken on the tray (do not wash the chicken). Take 1 teaspoon of the seasoning mixture and rub it onto the skin of the chicken. Put Tray 1 in the oven immediately.
Take Tray 2: Put the root vegetables on this tray; butternut squash, carrots, and parsnips. Take 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture and pour it over chunks of vegetables. Mix the vegetables well so they are coated in the seasoning.
Take Tray 3: Put the soft items on this tray; tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Repeat the steps with the seasoning mixture.
The Large Bowl: There should be a small amount of seasoning left in the large bowl. Take the potatoes and toss them in this mixture. If you don’t want roast potatoes with your dinner, just make mashed potatoes as normal and skip this step.
After Tray 1 has been in the oven for 30 minutes, open the oven and carefully spoon the coated potatoes into the baking tray beside the chicken. Put Tray 2 in the oven.
Let the trays cook in the oven for another 30 minutes then now add the third tray to the oven.
Remove the chicken and roasted vegetables from the oven and serve your roast paprika chicken but reserve half of Tray 2 & Tray 3 for tomorrow. And don’t forget to pick any leftover chicken from the bones for the following day as well.
Beef Noodle Stir Fry
A quick and easy noodle recipe to add to your reportaire
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
- 350g egg noodles
A dash of sesame oil
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
an inch size piece of ginger, finely grated
1 red chilli, finely chopped
1 carrot or red pepper, sliced into very thin slices
450g of either beef steak cut into thin slices, or firm tofu cut into thin slices
3 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tbsp hoisin sauce
4 tbsp stock
To garnish:
2 scallions, finely sliced
A handful of fresh coriander, finely sliced
A handful of lightly salted peanuts, finely chopped
Method
Put the noodles into boiling water and cook until they have softened but still have bite. Toss in a little sesame oil and set aside.
Heat another dash of sesame oil in a large pan or a wok until it is hot. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli to the pan. It will start to colour quite quickly so add in the strips of beef and carrot and toss them.
Add in the soya sauce, hoisin sauce and stock. Serve on top the noodles. You can add a little more stock if the sauce evaporates too quickly.
Chickpea and butternut squash stew
This tasty veggie dinner can be made in a slow cooker
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- A dash of rapeseed oil
2 red onions, diced
6 cloves of garlic, crushed
1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed
3 tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsp chilli powder
3 tsp cumin seeds
1 tin chopped tomatoes
2 tsp honey or golden caster sugar
1 tin chickpeas, drained
1 tbsp of golden raisins
50 mls stock
To serve:
Steamed couscous for four
2 scallions, sliced
2 tbsp slivered almonds, toasted
A spoon of natural yoghurt
Method
Put all of the ingredients for the stew into a large ovenproof dish. Place it into your preheated over without a lid. Allow to bubble away until the squash is soft. You can add a little more stock as it bubbles if you feel the squash is soaking up all of the liquid.
Serve with the couscous, scallions and the yogurt and slivered almonds on top.
You could serve it with freshly chopped coriander or some preserved lemons as well if you wish.