These are the 10 best chippers in Cork — as chosen by you

10. Murphy's Chipper

Blackpool, Cork City

On Cork’s northside, customers flock to Murphy’s chipper on Gerald Griffin Street for the star item on the menu: the Sloppy Foley.

“There's nothing that beats the Sloppy Foley,” says Dylan O’Keeffe, and it’s a sentiment echoed across many of our submissions.

“Traditional chipper , excellent staff and of course the Sloppy Foley,” says Paul Lee, while John Byrne adds: “Ask for a leg of chicken, you get two. The chips are the best and piles of them. Fish outstanding and then there's the iconic Sloppy Foley.”

Chloe Cassells has fond memories of visiting Murphy’s on a lunch break while in school “I loved going to Murphys during lunch time for a bag of chips with some curry during my school lunch breaks sometimes on a Friday. My family love their Sloppy Foleys.”

9. Catch of the Day

Carrigaline, Co Cork

The fish and chips are a favourite at Catch of the Day in Carrigaline.

Gillian O Driscoll says “the food is fresh and delicious” and praises the fish and chips for having a “lovely light batter.” Erica Arian agrees: “You won’t get fish like it! Homemade batter, what more could you want?”

Billy Long also rates their breast in a bun offerings. “The best chipper in Cork. Southern fried breast in a bun made with real chicken in a brioche bun. Fresh fish, restaurant quality,” he says.

8. Bartie’s

Ballyphehane, Cork City

Voters enjoyed 'the best chips in Cork' at Bartie's

Many of those recommending Bartie’s mentioned their delicious chips.

“Bartie's in Ballyphehane always have the freshest chip and love the pies,” says Sam Keeffe. Noel Ahern says the “chips are always spot on and plenty of ....always a friendly service.” Several people mentioned great value for money too.

John Dunlea says they have the “best chips in Cork, best prices and best quality.” “So tasty, great variety menu and valuable pricing. Pure daycent,” Lisa O'Reilly says.

They’re so good, Joy O Driscoll says it’s worth travelling for: "Delicious chips, burgers everything. Travel from Inniscarra to Bartie's as often as we can."

7. Sorrento Fish & Chips

Cobh, Co Cork

Cobh seems to be spoiled with the delicious menu on offer at Sorrento.

"You can't beat their fresh cod. The batter is simply delicious, crispy and fluffy at the same time. Fresh thick cut chips cooked to perfection,” says Elsa Cabrini.

Having tested “every chipper in Cork”, Reginald O'Hara is confident in his choice of Sorrento’s: "Sorrento in Cobh simply will not be beaten on quality, taste and service. I have eaten in every chipper in Cork and suburbs. They are the best by a mile."

Fiona Burns has a special mention for their weekend specials too. “Best chips and kebab ever and the weekend specials are always to die for,” she says.

6. Dino's

Ballincollig, Bishopsown, Blackpool, Douglas, Grange, Kinsale and Turner’s Cross, Co Cork

With so many outlets across Cork it’s no surprise Dino's ranks high on the list of top chippers.

Paddy White praises their “high quality and consistent” menu. “Best pies, best breast of a bun and best chips,” he says.

Dino's is popular in Michelle Dennehy’s house too. “Lovely fresh ingredients, fab chips, not too greasy. Fast service and good menu choice. Love their fish and chips! But all items on the menu are popular in my house.”

Before a match, nothing beat a trip to Dino's in Turner’s Cross for Billy Dorney. Dino's Turner’s Cross, especially Friday night before a CCFC match. Fish and chips to die for. Quick friendly service. And loads.”

Meanwhile Peter O’Halloran makes the trip to Kinsale often for Dino’s. “Has to be Dinos in Kinsale. We travel down a couple of times a year to get the fish and chips,” he says.

And Tom Collins says he “could eat the battered sausages, quarter pounder with cheese and chips with curry every day”.

5. The Golden Fry

Ballinlough, Cork City

The Golden Fry's breast in a bun is 'elite and unmatched' according to one happy customer

Over in Ballinlough, people love The Golden Fry.

Ellen Franklin describes it as the “best chipper in Cork”. She adds: “It was been there since I was a child and to this day it’s still delicious and heartwarming when we I get it! Great quality food that never disappoints.”

The breast in a bun is “unmatched” according to Ryan Cantwell. “The potato pies are to die for and the mini potato pies are equally as good. Not to mention their breast in the bun is elite and unmatched,” he says.

Amalia Scannell is another fan of the breast in a bun from The Golden Fry. “Very friendly staff, super crispy potato pies, juicy battered burgers and a breast in a bun that would fend off a famine.”

The service gets much praise too, with Trisha Minihane saying “it's a great chipper: food is divine, service is quick, and staff are friendly.” Fergal Murray too praises the “quality food, great service and fresh produce from local suppliers. They obviously take great pride in their food, selection, presentation and it shows!”

4. The Fry

Ballincollig, Co. Cork

Over in Ballincollig, The Fry has been feeding customers for decades. Amy Wynne says it has “wonderful tasty food, and fabulous friendly staff. We have been going to the Fry for 25 years. It's the best!”

One happy customer even says The Fry is worth leaving Cork City for — high praise indeed. “The chips there just hit different, well worth a spin up out of the city,’ Paul Cameron says.

As well as the tasty food, customers appreciate the staff and service.

Mary O'Brien describes them as “very helpful and friendly staff who always go above and beyond to help their customers."

Cary Brown says those working there are an “added bonus…always a smile and a joke”.

Jack Noonan says The Fry is “a true delight” for many reasons: “Good portions, good food and the chips are another level, old fashioned cooked in dripping.”

The old-school methods are much appreciated it seems, with Trevor Sheahan noting “everything is cooked to order, nothing in hot boxes. Potatoes peeled and chopped every day on the premises. Chips cooked the old school way, twice, in beef dripping. Potato pies made fresh from potatoes, not powder. And brilliant, friendly staff that clearly like being there."

3. KC's

Douglas, Cork City

Described by one patron as “the first modern chipper in Cork”, KC’s has been a favourite for decades. “When they introduced the pittas in the 1990s they were miles ahead of the pack on what chippers could be. They anticipated street food 20 years before it became a thing,” Cal Doyle says.

The pittas are a firm favourite across the board. “Chips and sides are always on point and the pittas are imaginative and delicious. Fish always tastes good. All done with great style too,” says B.L.

“They say mimicry is the best form of flattery and I've seen other chippers try to reproduce but only KC's have the magic touch,” James Collins says.

The atmosphere inside adds to the experience for many.

“KC's in Douglas has all the classics as well as alternatives, lots of variety and every single thing is delicious! Plus, the vibe...can't beat shouting your order from the bend in the queue ‘2 Pigs and a creole please’,” says Fiona Marshall.

The creole seems to be the most popular item on the menu, if our voters' orders are a strong reflection.

“Nothing can beat the creole,” Matt Lucey says.

2. Kiely’s

Maylor Street, Cork City

Offering more than the norm and an “elevated” chipper experience is something people like about Kiely’s on Maylor Street.

“Best chips in the city and their menu is a bit different and definitely tastier than the competition,” says Eoin Fleming.

Sarah Petrassi has “some high praise too: “They know how to elevate the chipper experience while keeping a casual and comfortable feel to the chipper itself. Amazing food and the BEST smoked chicken I've ever had. Top notch.”

The presentation of the food is enjoyed by customers as well, with Anna Twomey saying it “looks great when it comes out of the cartons and almost feels proper healthy with the presentation. Tastes amazing, definitely recommend the halloumi or the Korean chicken.”

Kiely’s customer service gets a shout-out too. “Best chips and superb fresh fish —also, brilliant customer experience and additional gourmet dishes, I love going there for chipper needs,” Karla Santos says.

1. Jackie Lennox’s

Bandon Road, Cork City

'Nothing comes close' to Jackie Lennox's

Coming in at number one is Jackie Lennox’s institution on Bandon Road. “Nothing else comes close,” says Kevin O Connell and it looks like our readers agree.

“They certainly have the best food in Cork. Everything is cooked to perfection always and lots of it. The staff are very friendly and most helpful,” says Breda Murphy.

Many customers travel far to get their fix of Lennox’s chips, including Alan Moriarty: “We come from Cobh a lot to go there, the food is outstanding, the staff are friendly. No chipper comes close to it.”

Edmund Burke agrees it is top-notch chipper fare. “An institution! Great chips always fresh and perfectly cooked just the right amount of salt and vinegar, drumsticks not to be beaten.” For others, Lennox’s is a trip down memory lane.

“I’m 65 now and have been a loyal customer of Jackie's since I was in nappies. I'm especially partial to the traditional chips (salt and vinegar yes please) and a potato pie. Always constantly good,” says Billy Enright.