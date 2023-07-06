Caitríona Redmond: The joy of popcorn - and quick fixes for dinner decision fatigue

I’ve made it through a full workday, I’m wrecked; how can I even think about dinner? Does that sound familiar?
Popcorn is a healthy snack with few ingredients, but it is expensive to buy in a popped bag or multipack.
Popping kernels at home, however, is a much more budget-friendly activity.
Plus, you can control the amount of seasoning or toppings you put on popcorn when you make it yourself at home.
Homemade popcorn needs nothing more than a bit of sunflower oil and kernels.
As of writing, 500g of popping corn (kernels) costs €2.20 in Tesco.
This is enough popcorn for at least 30 x 20g bags. Six-packs of 20g bags from Tayto are widely available and flashed with €2 pricing in all their stockists.
If I buy 500g of kernels and make my own, the retail equivalent would be €10; even allowing for the nominal cost of cooking oil and electricity, it still represents a saving of €7 if I cook this popular treat from scratch at home.
Plus, I have eliminated additional packaging from my household.
One of this week’s recipes is a sweet treat made with homemade popcorn.
If you’d like to make popcorn on its own, follow steps 1-3 below and then season to taste.
Sweet Popcorn Balls
A sweet treat made with homemade popcorn. If you’d like to make popcorn on its own, follow steps 1-3 below and then season to taste.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 14 mins
Total Time 29 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
Ingredients:
2 tbsp sunflower oil
50g popcorn kernels
100g white marshmallows
25g unsalted Butter
Equipment:
Medium saucepan with a secure lid
Baking tray lined with greaseproof paper
Large spoon
Large bowl
Sunflower oil for greasing your hands when rolling the balls
Method
Put the sunflower oil and popcorn kernels into a medium saucepan. Secure the lid firmly and place onto high heat on the hob.
Once you hear the first pop, move the saucepan off the direct heat for 1 minute.
Return the saucepan to the hob, and once the busy popping has eased off, you should have a whole saucepan of popped corn.
Empty the popcorn into the lined baking tray and leave it to cool.
Wash and clean your saucepan. Now put 25g of unsalted butter into the saucepan on low heat.
Once melted, add 100g white marshmallows to the butter (you can use any colour, but it will make for an odd hue on the popcorn balls, so I use white only).
Stir well until the marshmallow melts completely into the butter and you have a creamy white mixture.
Pour the liquid marshmallow into the bottom of the large bowl. Add the cooled popcorn, then stir well until every piece is coated.
Rub sunflower oil onto both hands to roll the popcorn mixture into sweet balls. It stops it from sticking.
Leave the balls on the greaseproof paper to come to room temperature.
BBQ Pork Ribs
A barbecue-season favourite - whatever the weather.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the ribs:
One rack of pork ribs
1 onion, peeled
2 sticks of celery
1 carrot, peeled
Salt and pepper
For the dressing:
50g dark brown muscovado sugar
50ml apple juice
1 tsp minced ginger
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp salt
Method
Preheat a fan oven to 150°C.
First, get the ribs underway: roughly chop the vegetables into large chunks and put them in a deep baking tray (I use my grill tray with the rack removed). Rest the ribs on top, season well with salt and pepper. Pour 200ml of warm water into the tray. Cover the baking tray with tinfoil and seal tightly.
Bake in the oven for 2 hours.
After the ribs cook for 90 minutes, heat the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan until bubbling.
Remove the tray from the oven and carefully peel back the tinfoil. Turn the oven up to 200°C. Line a shallow baking sheet with tinfoil and sit a grill rack on top. Lift the ribs onto the rack and brush with the sauce. The vegetables on which the ribs are cooked can be discarded.
Roast the ribs in the oven for 20 minutes, then serve with fresh greens and steamed rice or a baked potato and salad.