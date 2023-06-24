Restaurant review: How L’Atitude 51 converted me to natural wines and became my ‘local’

- L’Atitude 51 Wine Bar
- 1 Union Quay, Centre, Cork, T12 DY75
- Tel. (021) 239 0219
- https://latitude51.ie/
- Opening Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, (wine shop) 2pm-5pm; (kitchen opens) 5pm-10.30pm
The essence and missionary endeavour of proprietor Beverley Mathews’ L’Atitude 51 were apparent from first opening in 2011, a commitment to demystifying and serving up good wine without pretension.
It did that very well from the off, with an always intriguing wine list, bolstered by education: accessible, informative yet thoroughly entertaining wine classes and tasting nights to nurture a homegrown audience.
Food, excellently sourced, was never less than good but knew its place, menus largely built around antipasti favourites requiring little further attention, compatible wine companions including cheeses, charcuterie, olives and nuts, and a few straightforward hot dishes.
A simple salad of those Kilbrack leaves succeeds on quality of greens wearing a nicely judged vinaigrette, refreshing the palate before ‘dessert’, Macroom buffalo mozzarella with strawberries and mint, a cracking combo that would have been better still if mozzarella, tightening a tad in the ‘autumn’ of its very short life span, had more of the creaminess of youth.
- Food: 9
- Service: 10
- Value: 9.5
- Atmosphere: 9.5
- Tab: €85 per person (excluding tip)