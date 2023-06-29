Your A-to-Z of great food options in Kinsale

The offering in Kinsale is always evolving, with the established outlets adding new and intriguing dining options and a number of new outlets opening virtually every year.

With such a wealth of great options to choose from, here's a guide of the spots you definitely don't want to miss!

What’s New?

In June, Kinsale saw two new spots open in town that are both worth taking a nose.

The Collector describes itself as a “coffee-ish” concept store, and there’s no denying it’s a super intriguing drinks menu: Fizzy Americano is an espresso topped with soda water and a twist of orange, or a Latte-inspired flambéed dessert of caramelised bananas. Regular coffees and an equally leftfield menu of teas is also available.

Seeds Bakery Kinsale is the new venture from an Irish and French duo bringing the flair of patisserie and the robustness of modern Irish bread baking together in a diminutive space which will no doubt flourish, as all the best independent bakeries do in Ireland.

Where to Eat?

Best for Michelin: Bastion retained its one-star rating earlier this year and remains a shining exemplar of fine dining in the town. St Francis Provisions received a Bib Gourmand for their “freewheeling, Mediterranean-inspired dishes” where menus are curated daily, the vibe all San-Fran, and wine pure and natural.

Best for Views: Book yourself a seat in De Courcey’s Restaurant at the Old Head Golf Links for a taste of pure luxury with Kinsale’s best oceanic view of the Atlantic and the Old Head’s old man of the sea. This is lobster and champagne territory at its best.

Best for Breakfast: Blue Book property Perryville House is well known for its sumptuous and elegant breakfast that’s worth getting out of bed for! With honey from their own honeybees, meats and vegetables sourced from Kinsale, it’s a smorgasbord of locally produced delicious things.

Best for Brunch: O’Herlihy’s Café, or OHK Café, is a multi-generational family-run café. Brunch is hugely popular, so time your arrival well or book in advance. The menu changes seasonally, with a commitment to the best quality produce, simple but brilliant cookery and friendly service make it the spot to hang out for the middle meal of the day.

Fishy Fishy restaurant and Blue Room wine Bar in Kinsale, Ireland.

Best for Lunch: The famed Fishy Fishy is almost a byword for Kinsale food by now. Martin Shanahan’s famous fish restaurant is much loved for a reason. Super fresh fish and seafood, whip-smart service, and great wines on Cork’s Riviera.

Best for Cake: Take a short drive out of Kinsale to the vibey village of Ballinspittle. Once famous for its statue of the Virgin Mary moving, it’s now more famous for a diva of a different kind. Diva Boutique Bakery on the square has everyone smitten with their incredible sweet and buttery treats. The double peanut butter chocolate brownie is off the scale.

Diva Boutique Bakery, a favourite with lovers of fine bread when visiting Kinsale.

Best for On The Go: Wednesdays, head for the Farmers’ Market to fill up on your grab-and-go needs. Every other day, head to Gourmet Pantry for fresh, scratch made salads, sandwiches, savouries, sweets and drinks designed with the picnicker in mind.

Best for Provenance: Finn’s Farmcut does everything right. Pasture-raised beef and lamb from their own farm cooked over charcoal and served with delicious sides. It’s love at first bite, and when that first bite must be steak, it has to be Finn’s.

Best for Family: Everyone has a memory of eating fish and chips on the wall outside Dino’s. Kinsale’s best-loved chipper does everything right: fresh fish, great chips, tailor-made for families.

Supper Club, Kinsale.

Best for Cocktails: No one shakes up a cocktail like the folks at The Supper Club, but the food here is also exquisite. Best advice? Pick a bunch of the small plates, sides and desserts to share then methodically work your way through each brilliant cocktail.

Best for Wine: Over 200 wines, many by the glass, poured by the best sommeliers in Kinsale makes The Black Pig Wine Bar the go-to place for anyone curious about wine. The food is always classy, too.

Publicans Mary O’Neill and her son Brian at the Tap Tavern in Kinsale.

Best for Nightcap: Kinsale is strewn with great traditional Irish pubs, but it’s hard to resist the pull of a cosy nightcap in The Tap Tavern or The Greyhound.

Where to Stay

From the elegant charms of Perryville House and The Giles Norman Townhouse to the sleek modern appeal of Blue Haven Hotel and Kinsale Hotel and Spa. A characterful array of accommodation options awaits in Kinsale, perfect for laying the head down after having your fill of all the wonderful things to eat, drink, see and do.

Set in 90 acres of woodland, and overlooking Oysterhaven Bay, Kinsale Hotel and Spa is located just outside the main hub of Kinsale while offering a secluded sanctuary to rest and unwind.

Perryville House, Kinsale.

The storied Acton’s Hotel, set just back a little from the waters’ edge with inviting lawns and a stone’s throw from all the main Kinsale nightlife, is a favourite spot for many visitors. Expect quintessential Irish charm and hospitality at this elegant property.

Any closer to the sea and you’d be paddling in it, the Trident Hotel offers a touch of luxury with the best coastal views on Kinsale Harbour. Awake to the sound of clinking masts, lapping seas and sea breezes, and enjoy in-house dining inspired by the marine larder on its doorstep.

The Blue Haven Hotel relishes its long-standing reputation as Kinsale’s luxury boutique foodie hotel. From the champagne terrace, its mahogany-hewn bar, or their creative award-winning on-site restaurant fine dining experience, Rare 1784, an experienced and friendly accommodation team is matched with a talented team of chefs, sommeliers and mixologists all under one roof.

Watch Out For…

The Mad Hatter's Taste of Kinsale, on the 14th October [www.kinsalegoodfoodcircle.ie]. “Join Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the March Hare on the Mad Hatters Taste of Kinsale for an escorted ‘foodie walking tour’ around eleven members of Kinsale’s Good Food Circle restaurants who will prepare spectacular dishes from their kitchens bearing testimony to the culinary skills of the chefs of Kinsale. All accompanied by fine wines, beers and water from our gracious festival sponsors.” Tickets sell out fast, so don’t be late..!