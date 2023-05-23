Salad recipes: This Moroccan carrot salad is perfect to bring to a summer barbecue

This delicious salad is perfect to bring to a barbecue and will be a crowd-pleaser 
Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 08:12

Moroccan Carrot Salad

recipe by:Nicola Crowley

This is an easy salad to put together and is a great crowd feeder. It keeps well too, so it’s perfect for lunches during the week.

Servings

2

Preparation Time

60 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

1 hours 15 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Middle Eastern

Ingredients

  • 500g carrots (or 400g carrots and 100g turnip)

  • 30g fresh coriander, leaves and stalks chopped, plus extra to garnish

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin rapeseed oil

  • 1 tablespoon harissa sauce or 1/2 tablespoon shop-bought harissa paste

  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped preserved lemon (optional)

  • 1 teaspoon sea salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 2 toasted flaked almonds

Method

  1. Peel the carrots (and turnip, if using) and grate by hand or in a food processor.

  2. In a large bowl, mix the grated carrots with all the remaining ingredients except the almonds.

  3. Leave for 1 hour (or overnight in the fridge if you have time) to allow the flavours to marry.

  4. To serve, garnish with the chopped roasted almonds and extra coriander leaves.

