Salad recipes: This Moroccan carrot salad is perfect to bring to a summer barbecue

Moroccan Carrot Salad
This is an easy salad to put together and is a great crowd feeder. It keeps well too, so it’s perfect for lunches during the week.
Servings2
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Middle Eastern
Ingredients
500g carrots (or 400g carrots and 100g turnip)
30g fresh coriander, leaves and stalks chopped, plus extra to garnish
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon extra virgin rapeseed oil
1 tablespoon harissa sauce or 1/2 tablespoon shop-bought harissa paste
1 tablespoon finely chopped preserved lemon (optional)
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
2 toasted flaked almonds
Method
Peel the carrots (and turnip, if using) and grate by hand or in a food processor.
In a large bowl, mix the grated carrots with all the remaining ingredients except the almonds.
Leave for 1 hour (or overnight in the fridge if you have time) to allow the flavours to marry.
To serve, garnish with the chopped roasted almonds and extra coriander leaves.