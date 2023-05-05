Colm O'Gorman's Sunday Roast: veggie-friendly Stuffed Celeriac with Horseradish Cream

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Roast Stuffed Celeriac with Horseradish Cream
Use soy yogurt if you want to go fully vegan. If you happen to have some cranberry sauce, serve that on the side as well.
Servings4
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
Roast Celeriac
1 large celeriac
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt
1 tsp cumin seed
1 onion
3 cloves garlic
½ tsp ground nutmeg
150g sweet potato
75g roasted hazelnuts
150g tinned cooked green lentils
75g dried cranberries
A few sprigs of fresh thyme
Horseradish cream
250g Greek yoghurt
2-3 tbsp horseradish sauce
1 tsp honey
½ tsp flaky sea salt
Juice of half a lemon
Method
Cut away the roots from the end of the celeriac and scrub the skin clean under running cold water. Dry it off with some kitchen towel and trim the bottom so that it can stand on its end. Preheat your oven to 180 Celsius for a fan oven, or 200 Celsius for a conventional oven.
Stand the celeriac in the centre of a large piece of foil and rub it all over with one tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle over a little flaky sea salt and wrap the celeriac in the foil, closing the top over to seal it in. Roast in the oven for one hour.
Peel and cut the sweet potato into 1cm chunks. Bring a pan of water to the boil and cook the sweet potato until it is tender, about eight minutes will do it. Drain into a colander and set aside.
Peel and finely chop the onion. Peel and mince the cloves of garlic. Roughly chop the roasted hazelnuts. Drain the tin of cooked lentils and weigh out 150g.
Heat a heavy based non-stick pan over a high heat. Add two tablespoons of olive oil and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and fry that for three to four minutes until it softens. Add the cumin seed, the garlic and the nutmeg and fry for another two minutes, stirring all the time. Next, stir in the cooked sweet potato, the hazelnuts, lentils, and the dried cranberries. Cook for a few minutes, then remove the pan from the heat and set aside for now.
When the celeriac has had one hour in the oven, remove it from roasting tray. Cut off the top to give you a lid about 3-4cm think. Next, use a spoon or an ice cream scoop to scoop out the celeriac flesh, leaving a 1-2cm wall and being careful not to break through the skin, and leaving at least a 1cm thick base. Roughly chop the scooped-out flesh and add that to the pan of stuffing. Pick the leaves from a few sprigs of fresh thyme and stir that in as well. Taste and season as required.
Put the hollowed-out celeriac back in the foil and spoon in the stuffing. You will have more than you need, so just pile it on the top and allow the extra stuffing to fall around the sides. Op the lid back on the celeriac and seal it in the foil once again. Pop it back in the oven to roast for one more hour. When it has just fifteen minutes left to go, unwrap the foil to allow the celeriac skin to become golden.
Put the ingredients for the horseradish cream in a bowl and whisk to combine. I like my horseradish cream to have a bit of a kick, but you can adjust to your own taste. If you want it a little milder, add the horseradish gradually, tasting as you go until you get it just perfect. You can also add a little more salt or honey if you wish.
Serve the celeriac on a warm platter, with the extra stuffing around the edges and the horseradish cream, and some cranberry sauce if you have any, on the side. Serve with crispy roast potatoes and delicious green vegetables such as tender stem broccoli for a Sunday Roast to remember.