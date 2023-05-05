Colm O'Gorman's Sunday Roast: veggie-friendly Stuffed Celeriac with Horseradish Cream

May is Sustainability Month here at the Irish Examiner, and the perfect time to think about the small changes that we can all make to our diets to help meet the climate challenge. Veganism is on the rise, with more and more people opting for a fully plant-based diet, often for a combination of ethical and environmental reasons. Many of us though may not be ready to switch so radically, but we can still make a real difference by making small changes.

Switching to a plant-based diet for just two meals a week can have a real impact. A study carried out last year showed that if everyone in the UK did just that, it would save 291m metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. To put that number in perspective, it would take almost 14bn trees to capture that much carbon annually. Little changes really can have a big impact.