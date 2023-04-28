Colm O'Gorman's Sunday roast: Pork al Pastor

Method

Peel and core the pineapple and cut 150g of the flesh into cubes, setting aside the rest of the fruit for now.

Heat a heavy non-stick pan over a high heat. Once it is good and hot, add the tomato and the two red chilis. Turn them every few minutes until they are roasted all over and a little charred, this will take six to eight minutes. Next, remove them from the pan.

Put the cubed pineapple, roasted tomato and chilies, the garlic, chipotle paste, thyme, paprika, chili flakes, marjoram, sea salt and 75ml of apple cider vinegar into a food processor and blitz to a smooth paste. If you do not want it too spicy, use one chili, make the paste, and then taste, adding the second chilli and extra chipotle paste if you want more heat.

Trim any membrane from the pork fillet, leaving a little fat for flavour, and place it in a large bowl. Pour over the marinade, and rub it into the meat, making sure to coat it well. Cover the bowl and allow the pork to marinade in the fridge for three to four hours, or overnight if possible.

When you are ready to cook the pork, pre-heat your oven to 180 Celsius. While the oven is warming, cut the rest of the pineapple into 2cm chunks. Heat a large heavy oven proof frying pan over a high heat. Add the pineapple and cook it for five minutes, stirring occasionally, until it starts to caramelise and brown. Depending upon the size of your pan, you may need to do this in a few batches. Do not crowd the pan or the pineapple juices will not cook off and you will end up with poached, not roasted, pineapple. When all the pineapple is done, set it aside to cool.

Time now to sear the pork. I use the same frying pan that I used for the pineapple to cook my pork. It saves on washing up, and I think it adds even more flavour to the final dish. Heat the pan over a high heat and pop in the pork. Cook it for just a few minutes, then turn it over and repeat until the meat is seared all over. This will help prevent the pork from drying out in the oven, so do not skip this step.

Add all the marinade to the pork and transfer the pan to the oven. Roast the pork for twenty-five to thirty minutes. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the meat, and once it reads anywhere from 63 to 65 Celsius, remove the pan from the oven and transfer the pork to a board. Cover the pork with some foil and allow it to rest for ten minutes or so while you make the salsa and the sauce to accompany the meat.

Finely chop the onion. Wash, deseed, and finely chop the red chili. Add those to a bowl along with a handful of chopped coriander, the juice of a lime and a pinch of flaky sea salt. Stir to combine and taste, adding more salt or lime juice if required.

Heat the pan you used to roast the pork over a medium heat. Add a good splash of tequila and 60ml of apple cider vinegar and stir the pan to deglaze it and combine the liquid with all the meat roasting juices and marinade. Reduce the heat to a simmer and keep stirring until you have a sauce with a nice consistency. If you need to thin it out a little add a splash of water or chicken stock. Finally, add a generous knob of butter and stir that through the sauce.

To serve: