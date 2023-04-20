Three spring cocktails to stir the senses on a sunny evening 

Kraken Cherry Tiki

The Kracken’s latest release, Kraken Black Spiced Rum Black Cherry & Vanilla (€31 or €26.50 with a Clubcard, 70cl, Tesco), is a little cracker – and if you’re partial to a black forest cherry dessert, this is the rum for you. Utterly delicious, think dark spiced rum infused with rich cherries and Madagascan vanilla with a lip-smacking finish.

Rich and flavoursome, it’s the ideal partner for tiki cocktails…

Ingredients:

40ml Kraken Cherry Rum

20ml Cointreau

30ml pineapple juice

40ml mango & passion fruit coulis

15ml lime juice, 10ml grenadine.

Garnish: Pineapple leaves and half a passion fruit.

Method:

Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a hurricane glass filled with ice. Garnish with pineapple leaves and half a passion fruit.

Hendrick’s Wild Garden Cup

(Hendrick’s Gin/PA)

A label to love and stylistically beautiful, if you’re not captivated by the butterfly eyes on Hendrick’s Flora Adora Gin (currently €42.821, 70cl, Amazon), the bouquet will win you over, big-time. Florals abound with subtle herbal notes, hints of violets and garden flowers, finishing smooth as a silk stocking.

Here’s how to stir things up with a fragrant gin that’s as good as it gets in long drinks and cocktails…

Ingredients:

50ml Flora Adora

25ml lemon juice

25ml simple syrup

soda water.

Garnish: 4 raspberries, 6 mint leaves, 3 cucumber wheels.

Method:

Fill a glass with ice. Add the gin, juice and syrup, top with soda, stir slowly and garnish with raspberries, mint and cucumber.

Picante Paloma

(Patron Tequila/PA)

An A-list agave, if you really want to call the shots, Patrón Reposado Tequila (€75, 70cl, O'Briens), brings everything to the cocktail arena. Straight up it offers true drinking pleasure with a wonderful balance of fresh agave and oak wood, with citrusy florals, honey and touch of pepper on the lingering finish.

Here’s a classic cooler to put you in a sunny mood with thoughts of heading down Mexico way…

Ingredients:

60ml Patrón Reposado

60ml grapefruit juice

20ml lime juice, 15ml ginger juice

fresh basil leaves

Fever Tree Ginger Beer.

Garnish: Twist of grapefruit zest.

Method:

Fill a glass with ice. Add the tequila, grapefruit, lime, ginger juice and basil, top with ginger beer, stir slowly and garnish with twist.