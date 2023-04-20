Three spring cocktails to stir the senses on a sunny evening 

Delicious and easy to rustle up, these refreshing concoctions are where it’s at, says Sam Wylie-Harris
Three spring cocktails to stir the senses on a sunny evening 

A selection of spring cocktails to stir the senses

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 12:03
Sam Wylie Harris, PA

Kraken Cherry Tiki

(Kraken Rum/PA)
(Kraken Rum/PA)

The Kracken’s latest release, Kraken Black Spiced Rum Black Cherry & Vanilla (€31 or €26.50 with a Clubcard, 70cl, Tesco), is a little cracker – and if you’re partial to a black forest cherry dessert, this is the rum for you. Utterly delicious, think dark spiced rum infused with rich cherries and Madagascan vanilla with a lip-smacking finish.

Rich and flavoursome, it’s the ideal partner for tiki cocktails… 

Ingredients: 

  • 40ml Kraken Cherry Rum
  •  20ml Cointreau
  • 30ml pineapple juice
  • 40ml mango & passion fruit coulis
  • 15ml lime juice, 10ml grenadine. 
  • Garnish: Pineapple leaves and half a passion fruit.

Method: 

Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a hurricane glass filled with ice. Garnish with pineapple leaves and half a passion fruit.

Hendrick’s Wild Garden Cup

(Hendrick’s Gin/PA)
(Hendrick’s Gin/PA)

A label to love and stylistically beautiful, if you’re not captivated by the butterfly eyes on Hendrick’s Flora Adora Gin (currently €42.821, 70cl, Amazon), the bouquet will win you over, big-time. Florals abound with subtle herbal notes, hints of violets and garden flowers, finishing smooth as a silk stocking.

Here’s how to stir things up with a fragrant gin that’s as good as it gets in long drinks and cocktails… 

Ingredients: 

  • 50ml Flora Adora
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • 25ml simple syrup
  • soda water. 
  • Garnish: 4 raspberries, 6 mint leaves, 3 cucumber wheels.

Method: 

Fill a glass with ice. Add the gin, juice and syrup, top with soda, stir slowly and garnish with raspberries, mint and cucumber.

Picante Paloma

(Patron Tequila/PA)
(Patron Tequila/PA)

An A-list agave, if you really want to call the shots, Patrón Reposado Tequila (€75, 70cl, O'Briens), brings everything to the cocktail arena. Straight up it offers true drinking pleasure with a wonderful balance of fresh agave and oak wood, with citrusy florals, honey and touch of pepper on the lingering finish.

Here’s a classic cooler to put you in a sunny mood with thoughts of heading down Mexico way… 

Ingredients: 

  • 60ml Patrón Reposado
  • 60ml grapefruit juice
  • 20ml lime juice, 15ml ginger juice
  • fresh basil leaves
  • Fever Tree Ginger Beer. 
  • Garnish: Twist of grapefruit zest.

Method: 

Fill a glass with ice. Add the tequila, grapefruit, lime, ginger juice and basil, top with ginger beer, stir slowly and garnish with twist.

Read More

Rum on the rise: The best rums to taste test — plus some handy cocktail recipes 

More in this section

New floral terrace unveiled at River Lee Hotel in time for summer months New floral terrace unveiled at River Lee Hotel in time for summer months
mug cake prepared in microwave Caitríona Redmond: How to make my quick and easy microwave Bakewell pie in 10 minutes
Midweek Meals: Five quick and easy dinners perfect for back-to-school Midweek Meals: Five quick and easy dinners perfect for back-to-school
cocktailsSpring#Food
<p>How Claire Ptak went from growing up in California to baking a royal wedding cake</p>

How to make royal baker Claire Ptak's vegan chocolate chip cookies

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd