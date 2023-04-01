Saison Sherry Cask — €45 — Cognac and PX cask aged — fruity and complex with lingering pepper and spice.
This was intriguing — made from high altitude single estate teas from India combined with various botanicals and then blended into a rich rum from Trinidad before ageing in ex-Bourbon casks. Dark caramel with spiky nutmeg and spice flavours and lingering vanilla and spice flavours and at 30% this is perfect for creative cocktails.
Ti’ Punch
From Oisin Wolfe, Paladar Cocktail Bar, Bridge Street, Cork - www.paladar.ie
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
Lime wheel
1 teaspoon cane Simple Syrup
60 mls Rhum Agricole (e.g. Renegade Pearls)
Method
Squeeze a lime wheel into a chilled rocks (Old Fashioned) glass and drop it in.
Add cane sugar syrup and Rhum Agricole and stir.
Serve on ice if preferred.
Corn ‘n’ Oil
A Barbadian classic cocktail. Falernum is a rum liqueur which tastes of ginger, vanilla and almond with notes of allspice and lime and is available in good off-licences
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
50ml Aged Caribbean Rum
15ml dark rum (can be floated on top)
20ml Falernum liqueur
20ml lime juice
2 dashes of aromatic bitters
Method
Add all to an old-fashioned glass and stir, over ice if preferred.
Dark and Stormy Cocktail
This cocktail is easy to prepare and well worth a try.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
50ml Dark Rum
20ml Lime Juice
2 dashes of Angostura or Beara Bitters
100ml Zinga Ginger Beer (or any good craft Ginger Beer)
Method
Fill a tall Collins glass with ice, add the ingredients in the order above and stir.