Restaurant review: La Gordita provides a taste of Spain at home

- La Gordita
- 6 Montague Street, Dublin 2, D02XE65
- www.lagordita.ie
- (01) 531 3303
- Mon-Tues, closed; Wed-Fri, 5-10.30pm; Sat-Sun, 1-10.30pm.
Almost a year ago a Spanish friend and I attempted a Tapas Trail through Dublin city on a warm June evening, we succeeded, but only just. The massive costs of running a restaurant these days means that margins are as tight as they have ever been so restaurants cannot afford to encourage diners to simply stop by for a glass of wine and a tapas.
Dinner for three including Snacks, Starters, Mains, Sides, and Desserts plus two bottles of wine cost €253.70.
- Food: 8.5/10
- Wine: 9/10
- Service: 9/10
- Ambience: 9/10
- Value: 8/10
- A gorgeous new Spanish restaurant offering a mix of thrilling creative dishes mixed with some rustic simplicity - it’s joyous.