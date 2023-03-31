Colm O'Gorman's fabulous fish tacos

One of the best things I have ever eaten was a fish taco bought from a hole in the wall place my family and I discovered as we drove across Southern California several years ago. Our kids were still quite young then, but they were always very adventurous with food, so finding great places to eat was a big part of our family holidays. This place was a great find. The fish taco was amazing. It only cost a few dollars, but it was just so fresh and bursting with flavour. I think about it often, and I would happily go back to Southern Californian just to eat there again.

Mexican food is one of my favourite cuisines. It is also possibly one of the most maligned. The taco and enchilada kits we see on our supermarket shelves being one example, and the portrayal of Mexican food on TV is sometimes not much better. If you watched ‘Mexican week’ on the last season of the Great British Bake Off, you know what I mean!