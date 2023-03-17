The power of porridge: Irish gluten-free oats deliver on taste and nutrition  

For anyone diagnosed with coeliac disease, oats — which are naturally gluten-free — can be a lifesaver. With grains such as wheat, barley, rye and spelt off the table, oats can be used in porridge for breakfast, to make a simple oat bread or baked into a sweet treat, making them a great alternative for people trying to negotiate the dos and don’ts of being a coeliac.

That said, you have to be careful. The Coeliac Society of Ireland has a stark warning on its website: “Regular oats on sale in Ireland are contaminated with barley and wheat and should not be consumed.”

Certified gluten-free oats are the safe option but these are, for the most part, imported. However, for coeliacs who want to buy Irish — our climate is ideal, meaning we produce some of the very best oats in the world — there is another option: The Merry Mill.

Together with his wife Jenny and their four daughters, Kevin Scully grows and mills gluten-free oats into porridge and oat flour on the family farm in Co Laois, offering those on coeliac diets a safe, delicious and Irish product.

He took over the farm in 1998. “It was conventional tillage under the chemical system — there was no money in it,” says Scully.

“Around 2002, I went into organics and started growing oats and peas for cattle feed. My youngest daughter was down in the yard with me one day when I was feeding the cattle and she said ‘Daddy, can we eat this?’”

It was a lightbulb moment for Scully: “I had been giving out about making no money out of cattle so I just cut out the middle man and fed the oats direct to humans.”

Deciding to focus on a gluten-free niche within an organic niche was due to personal reasons: “When we started, in 2016, I had two nieces diagnosed with coeliac disease and I realised that there was no organic, Irish gluten-free oat producer.”

The Merry Mill Porridge Bread

Going gluten-free

Scully sourced a bespoke mill from Austria so he could control the whole process from field to packaging but the first step was to get rid of any cross-contamination issues which, he realised, meant looking more closely at his fields: “I had been growing oats and peas but when I went and looked at my own crop, it was full of barley and wheat.”

Producing a gluten-free product is an exacting business. Each element of the process has to be carefully monitored all the way through and the oats have to be lab tested before release.

Under EU legislation, no product can be labelled gluten-free unless it tests at less than 20ppm (parts per million): “Our oats are usually 5ppm,” Scully says proudly. “That’s the lowest on the scale, you can’t test any lower.”

When they started, Scully notes that there wasn’t such an awareness of coeliac disease: “We went to Bloom in 2016 and people were saying to us that it’s only a fad. Last year no one said that to us.

“Gut issues have worked in our favour. We’ve picked up a great loyal following of customers that are so happy to find an Irish producer of a quality product and we get great feedback from them.”

Unlike most porridge oats, which are steamed as part of the milling process to give a longer shelf life, Scully’s product is cold milled which means the live enzymes are still intact.

“Our oats have a stronger taste because it’s such a different milling process. They’re much creamier as the starch in the oats is being released for the first time. Those healthy enzymes are good for your gut.”

Overnight Oats - The Merry Mill

Oats and gut health

A 2017 study from UCC’s APC Microbiome Institute discovered porridge has a positive effect on the gut, which in turn plays a role in heart health. Prof Catherine Stanton, leader of the research, says: “The message is to take porridge regularly to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease whilst also protecting your gut microbiota.”

The Merry Mill’s route into oat flour was an obvious move that Scully had kept in mind when he was setting up the business.

“When I made the initial investment in the mill, I also bought a stone mill for the flour.”

The oat flour is soft and pale with a mild, slightly nutty flavour. Without gluten, which acts like a binding agent, it takes a more effort to get used to using oat flour in baking.

“The protein in oats doesn’t hold together,” says Scully, “which is a challenge but people are better at managing it now. There’s been a rise in bakers and restaurants and bakeries working with it. People are getting better at using it, even ourselves.”

(His suggested uses include blueberry and raspberry breakfast muffins, double chocolate oat brownies and sweet potato pizza.)

Baking with oat flour

The slightly sweet flavour of the flour means that it complements many ingredients. In my kitchen, I often blend it with other flours (regular or gluten-free, if I’m cooking for coeliacs) to add extra nutrition to bakes such as cherry loaf cake, pancakes and chocolate chip cookies. As Scully points out, it has “all the health benefits of the oats in a flour, which is great for people and kids who don’t want to eat porridge.”

As the only Irish-grown and milled gluten-free flour on the market, it’s also a sustainable and food-secure choice.

“There’s a security of supply, as it is grown and milled in Ireland,” says Scully, who believes food security is becoming more of an issue.

For coeliacs, or anyone baking for them, who love to bake, The Merry Mill’s oats and oat flour are great organic, gluten-free options to have in the pantry. The nutritional profile — a good source of protein, fibre, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins and minerals — and flavour mean that everyone else will be happy too.

Their online shop and website, retailing oats (up to 5kg bags) and oat flour, also provides recipes, particularly useful for everyday baking.