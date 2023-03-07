Soup recipes: This spicy sweet potato soup will warm you from the inside out

This spicy sweet potato soup with maple almonds and pecans is a gorgeous lunchtime warmer 
Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 07:00
Catherine Fulvio

recipe by:Catherine Fulvio

This soup is hearty and healthy

Servings

4

Preparation Time

25 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • For the topping

  • 3 tbsp pecan nuts, roughly chopped

  • 2 tbsp flaked almonds

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil

  • ¼ tsp ground coriander

  • ½ tsp ground cumin

  • ¼ tsp red chilli flakes

  •  For the soup

  • 1 large onion, chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced

  • ½ tsp red chilli flakes

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 150g peeled sliced carrots

  • 2cm fresh ginger, grated

  • 450g peeled and diced sweet potatoes

  • Zest of 1 medium orange

  • 1.5 litres vegetable stock

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • Sunflower oil

  • ½ tsp sea salt flakes

  • 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

  • 2 tsp chopped flat leaf parsley

Method

  1. To prepare the topping: Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4, and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

  2. Mix everything for the topping together and spoon out onto the tray.

  3. Bake for about 12 minutes, turning once. Keep an eye on them as flaked almonds burn quickly.

  4. When golden, remove and sprinkle the sea salt flakes on top, mixing well.

  5. Set aside until ready to use.

  6. To prepare the soup: Add a little oil into a large saucepan, add the onion and sauté for 6-8 minutes before adding the garlic, ground coriander and red chilli flakes and cook for 1 minute.

  7. Add carrots, fresh ginger, orange zest and diced sweet potatoes and sauté for about 2 minutes, stirring from time to time. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

  8. Pour in the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes – check that the carrots and sweet potatoes are cooked though.

  9. Use a blender to puree the soup until smooth. Check the seasoning and add more salt and freshly ground black pepper.

  10. To serve, ladle soup into bowl and sprinkle generously with the maple toasted nuts. Finish with the pomegranate seeds and parsley and serve.

