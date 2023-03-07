Soup recipes: This spicy sweet potato soup will warm you from the inside out

Spicy sweet potato soup with maple almonds and pecans
This soup is hearty and healthy
Servings4
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
For the topping
3 tbsp pecan nuts, roughly chopped
2 tbsp flaked almonds
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp sunflower oil
¼ tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp red chilli flakes
For the soup
1 large onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, sliced
½ tsp red chilli flakes
1 tsp ground coriander
150g peeled sliced carrots
2cm fresh ginger, grated
450g peeled and diced sweet potatoes
Zest of 1 medium orange
1.5 litres vegetable stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Sunflower oil
½ tsp sea salt flakes
1 tbsp pomegranate seeds
2 tsp chopped flat leaf parsley
Method
To prepare the topping: Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4, and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Mix everything for the topping together and spoon out onto the tray.
Bake for about 12 minutes, turning once. Keep an eye on them as flaked almonds burn quickly.
When golden, remove and sprinkle the sea salt flakes on top, mixing well.
Set aside until ready to use.
To prepare the soup: Add a little oil into a large saucepan, add the onion and sauté for 6-8 minutes before adding the garlic, ground coriander and red chilli flakes and cook for 1 minute.
Add carrots, fresh ginger, orange zest and diced sweet potatoes and sauté for about 2 minutes, stirring from time to time. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Pour in the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes – check that the carrots and sweet potatoes are cooked though.
Use a blender to puree the soup until smooth. Check the seasoning and add more salt and freshly ground black pepper.
To serve, ladle soup into bowl and sprinkle generously with the maple toasted nuts. Finish with the pomegranate seeds and parsley and serve.