What's in Season?: Cauliflower is an under-rated March staple

Whole roast spiced cauliflower in the airfryer
A showstopping main for a vegetarian feast, cooked in your trusty air fryer
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
1 whole cauliflower
40g butter
30ml extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp ground cumin
½ tsp chilli powder
1 tsp flaky sea salt
200g Greek yoghurt
½ tsp flaky sea salt
Juice of a lime
1 nugget stem ginger
To serve:
Some roasted flaked almonds
Chopped flat leaf parsley
Method
Trim away all the leaves from your head of cauliflower and cut away the centre of the stalk. Do this carefully to avoid cutting off any of the florets. You want to end up with a concave shape about 2cm deep in the bottom of the stalk which will help ensure your cauliflower cooks through properly. Wash it under a running tap.
Melt the butter in your microwave and add the olive oil, all the spices and a teaspoon of flaky sea salt. Stir to combine. If you are using fine salt, use half that amount. I always flaky salt in this recipe though as it gives lovely bits of flaky salt in the crust of the roasted cauliflower which are just delicious.
Place the cauliflower on a microwave proof plate or dish and pour over the spices. Use a pastry brush to work all the butter mixture into the head of cauliflower, making sure none of the florets are left bare. Pop the plate into the microwave and cook on full power for twelve minutes for smaller head of cauliflower, or fourteen to fifteen for a larger head. It is done in the microwave when you can slide a sharp knife into the centre and feel just a bit of resistance. It should not be soft all the way through though, you want to retain a little bite as it has yet to roast in your air fryer.
Transfer the cauliflower to the basket of your air fryer or a metal roasting tray that can fit in the fryer. Pour over all the juices that will have collected on the plate from the microwave, basting the cauliflower well.
Pop the tray into the air fryer and cook for twenty minutes at 180°C.
Time now to make your whipped yogurt sauce. For the best flavour use full fat yoghurt for this sauce, you can use non-fat if you must, but it will lack the creaminess of full fat Greek yoghurt. Add half a teaspoon of flaky sea slat and the juice of a lime. Use a balloon whisk to beat the yoghurt until the lime juice is combined and you have a lovely smooth, creamy texture. Finely cop the stem ginger and add that to the yoghurt, just use a spoon to mix it through well. You could use fresh ginger in this if you wish but I find it a little harsh for this sauce, I much prefer the sweetness of stem ginger. Set aside the yoghurt sauce until you are ready to serve.
Toast about two tablespoons of flaked almonds in a dry pan until they are lightly golden. The almonds will add some crunch and texture to the dish and work beautiful with the flavour of the cauliflower. Chop a little flat leaf parsley for garnish. Remove the cauliflower from your air fryer when it is done. Transfer it to a large plate or serving platter and scatter the almonds and parsley on top. Serve a generous wedge of the cauliflower per person, with the yoghurt sauce on the side.
Roast Cauliflower with Tahini and Zhug
Have this as a vegetarian main course or serve it with my Harissa Chicken or any other of my Middle Eastern dishes - you will find all of those recipes on ieFood!
Servings2
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Middle Eastern
Ingredients
Cauliflower
1 head of cauliflower
2 tbsp Olive oil
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp sumac
Juice of half a lemon
Flaky sea salt to season
6-8 cherry tomatoes
Tahini sauce
125g tahini
3 cloves garlic
50 ml of fresh lemon juice
Pinch of sea salt
Pinch of ground cumin
1 tsp honey
1-2 ice cubes
Zhug
2 green chillies
2 cloves garlic
¼ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp salt
Juice of half a lemon
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
To serve
Fresh chopped coriander and/or flat leaf parsley
Fresh pomegranate seeds
Method
Trim all the leaves from the cauliflower and cut away the bottom of the stalk to leave a flat base. Wash and dry the cauliflower and stand it on a microwave prove plate or dish. Mix together the cumin, coriander and sumac. Drizzle about a tablespoon of olive oil over the cauliflower, using a pastry brush to work it in and cover as much of the surface as possible. Squeeze over the juice of half a lemon and scatter the mixed spices over the surface of the cauliflower, spreading them as evenly as possible.
Microwave on full power for twelve minutes. Check to see if the cauliflower is cooked through by sliding a skewer or small sharp knife into the centre. If the knife slides though easily, it is done. This will obviously depend upon the size of the head of cauliflower, so if it needs more time, pop it back in into the microwave for another three minutes and then check it again.
Once it is done in the microwave, drizzle over another tablespoon of olive oil, and sprinkle over some flaky sea salt. Transfer the cauliflower to an air fryer or preheated oven and roast it at 180 Celsius for twenty or until it is golden and toasted all over. This will take a little longer in an oven than in an air fryer; you will need to allow thirty minutes if using an oven.
While the cauliflower is roasting, make your sauces.
To make the tahini sauce, peel and roughly chop the garlic. Add that and the lemon juice to a blender and blitz for a minute. Next, add the tahini, cumin, coriander, and salt and blitz to combine everything well. At this stage you will likely find that the tahini seizes up and the mixture is very thick. Add an ice cube or two and blitz them in. If the sauce is still a little thick, you can add a few tablespoons of cold water and blitz that in until you have a very creamy, smooth sauce with a easy pouring consistency.
To make the zhuk, wash and remove the tops of the chillies. I like my chilli sauce to have some punch, so I leave the stalks and seeds in the chillies. Discard those if you want a milder sauce. Roughly chop the chillies and put them into a small food processor or blender, I use my Nutribullet for this which works perfectly for portions of this size. Peel and roughly chop the garlic, and add to the blender. Wash and add the herbs, along with the spices, salt, lemon juice and olive oil. Blitz to a smooth sauce and set aside.
When the cauliflower is almost done, roast the cherry tomatoes in the air fryer or oven on a separate tray until they are soft and just about popping out of their skins. They will need about five minutes to roast perfectly.
When the Cauliflower is roasted and golden all over, remove it from the roasting dish and place it on a serving platter. Roughly chop some fresh coriander or flat leaf parsley and prepare some fresh pomegranate seeds. Arrange the roasted tomatoes around the base of the cauliflower. Spoon generous amounts of the tahini sauce over the top of the cauliflower. Now spoon over some of the zhug. Add lots of pomegranate seeds and finish with the fresh chopped herbs.
Nutty Cauliflower Rice
A quick and healthy side for any summer salad.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
- 1 tsp coconut oil
2 packets of cauliflower rice
1 handful sweetcorn
Ginger, thumb-sized piece grated
1 squeezed Lime
2 tbsp Soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
4 spring onions, chopped
50g walnuts, roughly chopped
1 handful of fresh coriander
Method
Add the oil to a large pan over medium heat. Add the rice cauliflower and a pinch of salt. Sauté the cauliflower for about five minutes. Add the sweetcorn and mix through the cauliflower.
Add the ginger, soy sauce, honey, and lime to the pan and mix well through the ingredients. Cook for two minutes and set aside on a plate to cool. Meanwhile chop the spring onions, walnuts, and coriander. Toss to combine the ingredients.
Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.
Indian Cauliflower and Tomato Stew
I love this combination — delicious alone or as a side with chicken, lamb or beef.
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Input
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
5 tbsp vegetable oil or olive oil
¼ tsp mustard seeds
¼ tsp cumin seeds
2 onions, chopped
1 tsp garlic paste (peeled and crushed garlic)
1 tsp ginger paste (peeled and crushed fresh ginger)
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp red chilli powder
1 tsp coriander powder
500g (18oz) cauliflower, cut into small florets
50ml (2fl oz) water
5 ripe tomatoes, peeled, deseeded and diced
lots of fresh coriander to serve
Method
Heat the oil in a kari (iron wok), add the mustard and cumin seeds, then the chopped onion and cook for 2-3minutes. Then add the garlic and ginger paste and cook and stir for a further 5 minutes. Add the turmeric, chilli, coriander and salt to taste. Cook for 3-4 minutes on a medium heat.
Add the cauliflower florets. Stir, cover and simmer for 5 –10 minutes or until just cooked. Add the fresh tomato dice and cook for 3 minutes. Taste and serve with lots of fresh coriander.
Cauliflower and cashew pilaf tray bake recipe
Try this colourful vegan tray bake to help put the spring in your step
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 1 onion, finely sliced
1 cauliflower, tough outer leaves discarded, cut into florets
1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1½ tbsp coconut oil, melted
1 cinnamon stick
2 bay leaves
1 tsp cumin seeds
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander
50g cashews, roughly chopped
40g sultanas
250g white basmati rice, rinsed and drained
200g green beans, trimmed and cut into 4–5cm lengths
500ml hot vegetable stock
1 lemon, halved
Small handful of coriander, roughly chopped
Harissa, to serve (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.
Put the onion, cauliflower, ginger and garlic into a large roasting tin. Add the coconut oil, cinnamon, bay leaves, cumin, turmeric, coriander and cashews. Mix everything until well combined and spread out in a single, even layer.
Place the tray in the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the onion and cauliflower have taken on a little colour.
Take the tray out and add the sultanas, rice and green beans. Stir them through the veg, then spread everything out in an even layer. Pour over the hot stock.
Cover the tray with foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cauliflower and rice are tender. Season and add a squeeze of lemon juice to taste, then serve with a generous sprinkling of coriander, and a drizzle of harissa, if you like.