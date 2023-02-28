The iconic drink of the 60s and 70s, Babycham is set to get a new lease of life and is back in the ownership of the family that first invented the sparkling perry back in the 1950s.

Babycham was the first alcoholic drink to be advertised on TV and was targeted at women through some very successful marketing in the 60s and 70s, including the famous phrase ‘I’d love a Babycham’. The idea then was to create a drink that might be considered more “ladylike”.

The recipe was first created by Francis Showering who was a trained chemist. The beverage was originally called ‘Champagne de la Poire’ before it was officially called Babycham. It was manufactured in Somerset and after becoming popular locally, in 1953 the first advertising campaign was launched in London newspapers, including the Bambi-like character that is now synonymous with the brand.

Successful marketing which included the cute character and now-iconic slogan meant the light sparkling perry was the drink of choice for many women.

Now in 2023 amid an increase in alcopop and other alcohol options, the drink, which is made from pears, is set to get a makeover.

The Showerings, who have bought back the original offices and the Babycham brand, are hoping to bring the drink to a new generation. The Somerset family reckon many people would prefer the taste of Babycham over many proseccos or even champagnes as it does not have the usual "dry rasp".

As well as being back in the ownership of the Showering brothers, production has also now returned to its old headquarters. Matthew Showering told The Observer that they plan to stay close to the original recipe, which was first created by his grandfather.

“And we are going towards the original look too, so we’ll have quite a retro feel which, oddly, will make it more modern,” he added.

The legacy of the drink is “very special” to their family and “changed everything” for them.

“It’s very special, as it almost defines our family. It changed everything," he said.

Showering added that they aim to keep the same "sense of celebration" about the popular drink.