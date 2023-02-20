Midweek Meals: flip out for these Pancake Tuesday recipes

Method

Heat your oven to 200 Celsius, and pop in an ovenproof skillet or non-stick frying pan. It should be about 24cm in diameter. Heat the pan for twenty minutes in the oven, you want it very hot before you add the pancake batter.

While the oven and skillet are heating up, make the batter.

Beat the eggs in a food mixer or a large bowl until they are light and airy, about three minutes at high speed should do it.

Add the milk and gently whisk that through to combine it with the eggs. Sieve the flour into the mixing bowl over the milk and eggs and add the salt and black pepper. Fold in the flour until you have a smooth batter, using a whisk towards the end of you need to smooth out a few lumps.

Next, add the chopped thyme and the chopped spring onion and stir those through the batter.

Melt the butter and remove the skillet from the oven, taking care not to burn yourself as it will be very hot by now. Pour the melted butter into the pan and swirl it around to cover the whole surface.

Quickly pour in the batter before the butter begins to burn. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the surface of the batter and return the skillet to the oven.

Bake the pancake for 15-20 minutes until it has puffed up in the pan and is golden brown. This will likely take about twenty minutes, but check it after fifteen, as depending upon your oven, it might cook a little more quickly. When the pancake has risen past the sides of the skillet and is puffed up, beautifully golden brown and looks rather like a large Yorkshire pudding, it is done.

Remove the skillet from the oven and arrange your toppings over the pancake in the pan. Remember to drizzle the burrata with honey and a little lemon juice if you are serving it with your pancake.