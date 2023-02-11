Darina Allen: My recipes to make the ultimate Valentine's Day dinner at home

Brilliant – we’ve got through dreary January at last, celebrated St. Brigid’s Day and now it’s upwards and onwards and we’ve got St. Valentine’s Day just around the corner.

Another excuse to paint the nails, pop on our glad rags and definitely a day to crack open a bottle of fizz. Doesn’t have to be Premier cru Champagne, it could be a prosecco or one of those sexy little Pet Nats that are all the rage.

There’s always a scramble for restaurant tables on the 14th of February but if you can’t snag a booking, don’t fret, you can always save up the treat for another night. Interestingly, this year several restaurants have told me that they are getting bookings for shared tables of six or eight couple friends, wanting to celebrate and have fun together rather than whispering across a table for two…

For a celebratory experience that’s truly special, nothing quite tops, a special home-cooked meal that’s designed to be delicious, comforting and chic. Light the fire, lay the table and pop a few little flowers into a vase, you could go low-key or all out romantic with lots of cheesy hearts and red roses. So, what will you cook?

Perhaps you already know your partner’s favourite dish. It could be mac and cheese or even spaghetti Bolognese, which, according to Google, are among the top favourites for St. Valentine’s.

It’s good to choose dishes that can be prepared ahead and finished off in a few minutes so you can serve the meal effortlessly and spend maximum time at the table rather than faffing around the cooker. I know they are not everybody’s cup of tea but I love oysters. They are at their very best just now, plump and delicious, plus they have a reputation for being an aphrodisiac. It’s all that zingy zinc.

Oysters are super easy to serve. I love them just as they are with a little squeeze of lemon juice, I’m not a fan of tabasco sauce with them but there are lots of good things to spoon onto oysters to enhance (or mask) the briny flavour, as you wish. I have included two delicious options this week. Many people who don’t necessarily enjoy oysters au nature but love them when they are cooked.

This could be just the time to indulge, and the good news is the sauce can be prepared and the oysters opened ahead and kept in the fridge. Just pop under the grill to gratinate for a couple of minutes just before you serve them proudly with a flourish.

Some couples love a juicy steak which sounds complicated to cook at the last minute, but actually you can slightly undercook a thick steak and leave it to rest on an upturned plate in a cool oven for 20 minutes or more. I love to serve it, thickly sliced over a bed of watercress or rocket leaves with lots of crispy potato wedges and a drizzle of Béarnaise sauce.

Alternatively, how about a tagine or a bubbly stew made several days ahead. It will just need to be heated up and popped into the centre of the table for sharing. It can also be a vegetarian or vegan version and all you’ll need is a little rice, couscous or potatoes depending on the dish. Better still, do a one pot version that includes the potatoes or pasta.

Shameless plug coming up! Check out my book One Pot Feeds All for lots and lots of suggestions. There are so many delicious romantic desserts, it might have to be something chocolatey… Alternatively, serve a kumquat compote with some unctuous vanilla bean ice cream and some little wood sorrel leaves from your walk in the woods. and how about going all out with heart-shaped shortbread biscuits with a ‘subtle‘ message piped on top. It’s cheesy but fun.

Ballymaloe Oysters with Champagne Sauce recipe by:Darina Allen The sauce is also excellent with baked fish, e.g. turbot, black sole and brill. Servings 2 Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Starter Ingredients 8 rock or Japanese oysters

Champagne sauce

quarter bottle of Champagne or sparkling white wine

12g (1/2 oz) finely chopped shallot

2 large egg yolks

110g (4oz) of butter

150ml (5fl oz) whipped double cream Method To make the champagne sauce, boil the champagne with the shallot, reducing to 1 tablespoon. Remove from the heat and beat in the yolks. Return to a very low heat and add the butter bit by bit as for Hollandaise sauce. When all the butter has melted, fold in the whipped cream. Scrub the oysters well. Just before serving, put into a hot oven 250°C/475°F/Gas Mark 9 until they just start to open and release their juices. Using an oyster knife, remove and discard the top shell, place a little champagne sauce on top of each oyster and put under a hot grill until golden. Serve immediately and garnish with frothy fennel and a lemon wedge.

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Tomatoes and Honey recipe by:Darina Allen This wonderful Moroccan dish makes enough for six but there’s always tomorrow and it will reheat deliciously. Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  1 hours 40 mins Total Time  1 hours 50 mins Course  Main Ingredients 6 organic, free-range chicken legs

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

225g (8oz) onions, diced

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

a pinch of saffron threads

1.3kg (3lb) very ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or tinned chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp honey

flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To garnish:

50g (2oz) blanched almonds, skinned and toasted

1 tbsp sesame seeds

a few sprigs of coriander Method Separate the drumsticks from the thighs and season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil over a medium heat in a wide 25cm (10 inch)/3.2-litre casserole and add the onion, garlic and spices. Cook for a minute or two, stirring, and then add the tomatoes and chicken pieces. Cover and cook gently, stirring occasionally, for about 1 1/4 hours until the chicken is meltingly tender. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Return the tomato sauce to the hob and simmer gently, uncovered, for about 20 minutes until the sauce thickens – it should be concentrated and unctuous. The colour will darken somewhat. Stir regularly to prevent the sauce from sticking to the bottom of the pan as the sugar in the tomatoes begins to caramelise. Add the honey. Return the chicken to the casserole to heat through. Remove the chicken with a slotted spoon to a hot serving dish, spoon over the sauce and garnish with the toasted almonds, sesame seeds and sprigs of fresh coriander.

Vegetable and Tofu Curry recipe by:Darina Allen You’ll love this curry, relished by everyone including vegetarians and vegans. Even ardent curry haters can’t get enough of this deliciously spiced dish. Servings 6 Preparation Time  4 mins Cooking Time  40 mins Total Time  44 mins Course  Main Ingredients 2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 – 2 chillies, deseeded and roughly chopped

zest of 1 organic lemon or 2 limes

110g (4oz) coriander leaves and stalks (coarsely chopped) plus extra to serve

60g (2 1/2oz) cashew nuts, toasted and roughly chopped

1 1/2 tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp ground cumin

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 x 400ml (14fl oz) tin of coconut milk

400ml (14fl oz) homemade vegetable stock

500g (18oz) pumpkin or sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2cm (3/4 inch) dice

1 small cauliflower, weighing approx. 350g (12oz), broken into small florets

225g (8oz) firm tofu, cut into approx. 2cm (3/4 inch) dice

225g (8oz) chard, thinly sliced (use French beans in Summer)

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

organic lemon or lime wedges, to serve Method Combine the garlic, chilli, citrus zest, roughly chopped coriander leaves and stalks, cashew nuts, ginger, turmeric, cumin and 1 teaspoon of salt in a food processor and whizz to a chunky or smooth purée, depending on your preference. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat, stir in the garlic and ginger purée and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring. Whisk in the coconut milk and stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 8–10 minutes. Add the chunks of sweet potato or pumpkin and return to the boil. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the cauliflower florets and tofu chunks and bring back to the boil, then cover and simmer for a further 10 minutes. Add the chard and simmer for a further 3–4 minutes, uncovered, until all of the vegetables are cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, and squeeze over a little lemon or lime juice, to taste. Sprinkle with lots of coriander and serve with lemon or lime wedges.

Little Chocolate Pots with Raspberries The perfect dessert for a dinner date at home Servings 6 Preparation Time  4 hours 0 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  4 hours 20 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients For the chocolate mousse:

50g (2oz) good quality dark chocolate (we use 54% Callebaut)

50ml (2fl oz) cream

1 egg, separated

To serve:

225-350g (8-12oz) fresh raspberries

whipped cream fresh mint leaves Method First, make the chocolate pots. Chop the chocolate finely. Bring the cream up to the boil, turn off the heat, add the chocolate to the cream and stir it around until the chocolate melts in the cream. Add in the alcohol, if using, and whisk in the egg yolks. Whisk the egg whites until just stiff, then stir in a quarter of the egg white, fold in the rest, gently, being careful not to knock all the air out. Divide between 6 pots or espresso cups. Cover and chill and allow to set for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight. To serve, pipe a rosette of softly whipped cream onto each mousse, arrange fresh raspberries on top and maybe a mint leaf.

Valentine’s Day Biscuits recipe by:Darina Allen Stamp the dough into heart shapes but it can be used for all kinds of shapes, round, square, rectangles, teddy bears, animals, birds... Servings 30 Preparation Time  25 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 175g (6oz) plain white flour

75g (3oz) butter

50g (2oz) caster sugar

1/2 - 1 egg, free-range and organic

For the royal icing

450g (1lb) icing sugar

2 egg whites

2 teaspoons strained lemon juice

red food colouring or whatever you fancy Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Sieve the flour into a bowl. Rub in the butter, add the caster sugar and mix well. Beat the egg. Mix the dry ingredients to a stiff dough with the beaten egg. Turn out onto a floured board and roll out to a scant 5mm (1/4 inch) thickness. Cut the biscuits with the cutter of your choice. Transfer to a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes depending on thickness. Cool on a wire rack. When cold, decorate as desired. For the royal icing: Whisk the egg whites in a large bowl just until they begin to froth; then add the sieved icing sugar by the tablespoonful, beating well between each addition. If you are making the icing in an electric mixer, use the lowest speed. When all the icing sugar has been incorporated, add the lemon juice. Beat until the icing reaches stiff peaks; scrape down the sides of the bowl. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth until you are ready to use the icing. The texture of the icing is important. Fill some slightly stiffer icing into a piping bag with a fine writing nozzle, pipe a message on each biscuit or for a fancier finish, pipe an outline on the edge of each biscuit. Then pipe some softer icing inside the lines to fill the centre (you’ll need a slightly larger nozzle). Allow to set, then pipe the message on top in chosen coloured icing – ‘Love You’; ‘Sorry’; ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Oops’.......

