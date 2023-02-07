Soup recipes: Derval O’Rourke’s chicken and butternut squash soup is packed with flavour

A comforting yet healthy dish, this chicken and Butternut squash soup is a warming and filling bowl. Perfect with some crusty bread for dipping and ready in half an hour.
Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 08:00

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

For a hearty, comforting soup bursting with nutrition and flavour, try this vegetable and chicken soup, perfect for lunch with crusty brown bread

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 4 celery sticks, chopped

  • 2 carrots, chopped

  • 1 onion, finely diced

  • 3 chicken fillets, diced

  • 2 potatoes, peeled and diced

  • half butternut squash, peeled and cut into bite-size chunks

  • 1l stock

  • 2 tbsp dried mixed herbs

  • salt

  • pepper

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat.

  2. Add the celery, carrots, herbs and onion. Cook for 8-10 minutes.

  3. Season with a little salt and pepper as you cook. Add the chicken, potatoes, butternut squash and stock.

  4. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

  5. Remove from the heat and ladle the soup into warm serving bowls.

