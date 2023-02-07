Soup recipes: Derval O’Rourke’s chicken and butternut squash soup is packed with flavour

Chicken and butternut squash soup
For a hearty, comforting soup bursting with nutrition and flavour, try this vegetable and chicken soup, perfect for lunch with crusty brown bread
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
4 celery sticks, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
1 onion, finely diced
3 chicken fillets, diced
2 potatoes, peeled and diced
half butternut squash, peeled and cut into bite-size chunks
1l stock
2 tbsp dried mixed herbs
salt
pepper
Method
Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat.
Add the celery, carrots, herbs and onion. Cook for 8-10 minutes.
Season with a little salt and pepper as you cook. Add the chicken, potatoes, butternut squash and stock.
Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
Remove from the heat and ladle the soup into warm serving bowls.