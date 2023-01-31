Soup recipes: How to make a healthy carrot and ginger soup in just thirty minutes

Supercharged with good-for-you ingredients and extra protein, this is a perfect midweek lunch
This carrot and ginger soup will fill you up on a cold day. 

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 10:45
Michelle Darmody

Boosted with chilli, ginger and garlic, this delicious soup is a fantastic way to pack in some nutrients during the work day. 

Add fresh coriander or a splash of coconut milk for a comforting twist, and serve with some fresh soda bread - I like to pack mine with extra seeds for more fibre. 

Carrot and fresh ginger soup

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Dress the soup with chopped pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of chilli oil and serve with brown soda bread for a winter warmer

Carrot and fresh ginger soup

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • dash of rapeseed oil

  • 2 onions, chopped

  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped

  • thumb size piece of ginger, peeled and chopped

  • 1 tsp chilli powder

  • 1 tsp nutmeg

  • 500g carrots, sliced

  • 800ml stock

  • 1 tin cannellini beans, liquid and the beans

  • 2 tbsp crème fraîche

  • handful of pumpkin seeds, roughly chopped

  • drizzle of chilli oil 

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onions until they are translucent.

  2. Add the garlic and ginger and stir fry for a further minute. Add the chilli powder and nutmeg and stir them through.

  3. Add the chopped carrots to the same pan and sauté them until they are all coated.

  4. Add the stock to the pan and allow to simmer for twenty minutes.

  5. Add the beans and the liquid to the pot and stir them through.

  6. Blitz the soup until it is smooth and stir in the crème fraîche.

