Soup recipes: How to make a healthy carrot and ginger soup in just thirty minutes

Boosted with chilli, ginger and garlic, this delicious soup is a fantastic way to pack in some nutrients during the work day.
Add fresh coriander or a splash of coconut milk for a comforting twist, and serve with some fresh soda bread - I like to pack mine with extra seeds for more fibre.
Carrot and fresh ginger soup
Dress the soup with chopped pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of chilli oil and serve with brown soda bread for a winter warmer
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
dash of rapeseed oil
2 onions, chopped
4 garlic cloves, chopped
thumb size piece of ginger, peeled and chopped
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp nutmeg
500g carrots, sliced
800ml stock
1 tin cannellini beans, liquid and the beans
2 tbsp crème fraîche
handful of pumpkin seeds, roughly chopped
drizzle of chilli oil
Method
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onions until they are translucent.
Add the garlic and ginger and stir fry for a further minute. Add the chilli powder and nutmeg and stir them through.
Add the chopped carrots to the same pan and sauté them until they are all coated.
Add the stock to the pan and allow to simmer for twenty minutes.
Add the beans and the liquid to the pot and stir them through.
Blitz the soup until it is smooth and stir in the crème fraîche.