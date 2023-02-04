The Menu: Love is on the table for Valentine's Day

Chef’s send-off at The Bookshelf

It may be off the beaten hospitality track which is generally clustered around the island centre of Cork City but The Menu is very fond of The Bookshelf at the Elysian, a modern continental style cafe-restaurant that offers excellent daily menus based on well-sourced and wonderfully cooked local, seasonal Irish produce.

While current and highly talented head chef Rebekah Harrington is heading off on her travels for a spell, Rebekah (who is very much one to watch for the future) has planned one last hurrah, creating a very special Valentine’s Evening Supper Club (February 11) which she will deliver with her replacement in the kitchen, Ivan Markovich.

The Menu has had a sneak preview of the offering, an extremely tasty five courser of dishes based on foods with purported aphrodisiacal properties, from both ancient and contemporary cultures. Whether or not sparks fly across the table, there will certainly be plenty of snap, crackle, and pop on the plate on what promises to be a romantic evening of delicious dining with the option of wine pairing, of natural wines supplied by Menu favourite, Le Caveau. Tickets: €55 a head (wine pairing an additional €25pp).

Spread grá with chocolate

Naturally, it’s all about the choccies on Valentine’s Day so, as usual, The Menu urges lovelorn Leesiders to flock to the very splendid Chocolate Shop, in the English Market, for Ireland’s finest selection of chocolate treats, especially, premium single-origin chocolate bars. But for those unable to make the trip to this temple of bliss, The Menu highly recommends Gráinne Mullins’s Grá chocolates, gorgeous handcrafted and hand-painted chocolates made in small batches from premium ingredients, many of them Irish, which are as beautiful to look at as they are to eat. The latest range includes a box of caramel creations, and The Sweet Love Box includes 12 different chocolates to set pulses racing, such as Fineapple, Hot Stuff, So Vanilla and Apple of My Eye.

Or perhaps you may care to plump for one of the giant Grá hearts such as Straight from the Heart (cherry centre paired with melt-in-the-mouth chocolate inspired by the Black Forest Gateaux), the Mo Stoirín (pecan praline centre paired with smooth caramel) or Simply The Zest (inspired by lemon meringue pie, fresh lemon juice with fluffy meringue in a silky white chocolate shell).

A deal too good to be cut short

Cork’s magnificent Imperial Hotel is so loved up for Valentine’s Day, it has chosen to extend its Queen of Hearts Valentine’s package right through until early March, as the hotel goes the full hog, including a themed hotel makeover featuring white roses and playing card designs, all inspired by Lewis Carroll. The package includes overnight stay including bespoke Queen of Hearts Ó Conaill chocolate bar, red and white Shandon Sweets and postcard by local illustrator Ethan Desmond, with afternoon tea, signature cocktails and birdcage breakfast included, from €270, with the optional extra of a couples spa treatment in the Escape Spa and Vitality Suite.

A single’s date in Galway

If you are currently the only half of a “romantic couple” then Galway Food Tours is offering a special Valentine’s event (February 15) that promises an evening of fun and food in the City of the Tribes, including Irish farmhouse cheese and wine tasting and a visit to an award-winning restaurant followed by a special seasonal Valentine’s cocktail. So, great food is guaranteed, and the possibility of meeting the love of your life is a potential extra.

Puppy love in Killarney

The Menu was saddened to say farewell to his own beloved pooch of some 16-plus years just a few months ago, and can well understand how close a body can become to man and woman’s best friend and if the one you love most this February 14 happens to be your own beloved pooch, then perhaps the pair of you might fetch up for a Puppy Love Brunch at Café du Parc in Killarney, where owners can enjoy dishes such as buttermilk chicken and waffles with maple syrup and blue cheese dip or the Blas na hÉireann Breakfast Skillet, while four-legged friends are treated to a puppucino and a locally sourced Irish dog treat, at heated outdoor seating, while enjoying some fine tunes, Pup Cups and treats. Just don’t go proposing, is all, says The Menu.

Diva Boutique's Valentine's treats

The Menu first met the wonderfully talented US-born and raised baker/confectioner Shannen Keane at Kinsale Farmer’s Market back when this century was still flush with zeros and has ever since been an enormous fan of her fabulous and fun cakes and bakes.

Though ever-innovative and creative, constantly conjuring up new and delightful recipes and flavours, Shannen’s style is still very much cleaves to a generous American culinary tradition that predates the often rather joyless “healthy” baked confections of more recent times whereby “sweet treats” are too often focussed on delivering “health and wellbeing”, shorn of so many of the ingredients (sugar, fat, flour etc) that provides so much of the pleasure that comes with the occasional and tempered consumption of deliciously sinful excess.

Providing you generally stick to a diet of local, seasonal, chemical-free produce, The Menu reckons the occasional sinful treat is the grace note that brings added joy to your eating and Valentine’s Day is all about joy. Shannen has put together a quite gorgeous selection of love-themed cakes and cookies (€35 for the box) to share with your loved one, available for collection (Sunday, February 13, 1-3pm; Monday, February 14, 2-5pm) from her divine Diva Boutique, in Ballinspittle.

Heart cakes are two layers of chocolate cake filled with raspberry buttercream and covered in chocolate ganache while there are also mini-heart brownies and blondies, sugar cookies with a blood orange glaze and white chocolate pistachio truffles — if that’s not an expression of love, then The Menu is done with the wooing game for good!