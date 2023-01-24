Soup recipes: How to make a hearty and filling minestrone soup for lunch

Looking for a warming lunch option on a cold January day? This minestrone recipe will fill you up and warm you up in one go. Packed with delicious vegetables, it calls for a slice of crusty bread for dipping. Enjoy!
Minestrone soup
Nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty bowl of thick, chunky vegetable soup
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Starter
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
olive oil
100g bacon, chopped (optional)
2 onions, sliced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
2 potatoes, cubed
½ cauliflower in florets
¼ drumhead or hard cabbage, sliced
2 tbsp tomato purée
2 courgettes, sliced into sticks
2 carrots, sliced
1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
3 celery sticks, peeled to remove stringy bits and cut into batons
400g tin white beans (cannellini)
basil, to garnish
Parmesan, to garnish
2l chicken or vegetable stock
Method
Put the oil in a deep saucepan and warm up over a moderate heat.
Cook bacon, if using, then add onions and garlic until softened.
Next add the cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and potatoes. Cook for 5 minutes, add the tomato purèe and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Now add the tomatoes, the beans and stock. Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
Add the peas, green beans and cooked pasta. Warm them through. Put a portion into a deep bowl and sprinkle with chopped basil. Serve with a side of parmesan.
This recipe is from Nick Price, author of The Accidental Chef, published by Booklink