Soup recipes: How to make a hearty and filling minestrone soup for lunch

This is choc-a-bloc with vegetables, but it’s the bacon that packs a flavour punch
Soup recipes: How to make a hearty and filling minestrone soup for lunch

Minestrone soup is sure to fill you up

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 09:26

Looking for a warming lunch option on a cold January day? This minestrone recipe will fill you up and warm you up in one go. Packed with delicious vegetables, it calls for a slice of crusty bread for dipping. Enjoy! 

Minestrone soup

Nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty bowl of thick, chunky vegetable soup

Minestrone soup

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Starter

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • olive oil

  • 100g bacon, chopped (optional)

  • 2 onions, sliced

  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 2 potatoes, cubed

  • ½ cauliflower in florets

  • ¼ drumhead or hard cabbage, sliced

  • 2 tbsp tomato purée

  • 2 courgettes, sliced into sticks

  • 2 carrots, sliced

  • 1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

  • 2 tins of chopped tomatoes

  • 3 celery sticks, peeled to remove stringy bits and cut into batons

  • 400g tin white beans (cannellini)

  • basil, to garnish

  • Parmesan, to garnish

  • 2l chicken or vegetable stock

Method

  1. Put the oil in a deep saucepan and warm up over a moderate heat.

  2. Cook bacon, if using, then add onions and garlic until softened.

  3. Next add the cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and potatoes. Cook for 5 minutes, add the tomato purèe and cook for 2-3 minutes.

  4. Now add the tomatoes, the beans and stock. Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

  5. Add the peas, green beans and cooked pasta. Warm them through. Put a portion into a deep bowl and sprinkle with chopped basil. Serve with a side of parmesan.
    This recipe is from Nick Price, author of The Accidental Chef, published by Booklink

Read More

Soup recipes: How to make Rachel Allen's delicious meatball soup 

More in this section

How to make the perfect Pork Shumai Dumplings for Chinese New Year How to make the perfect Pork Shumai Dumplings for Chinese New Year
Bye bye bain maries! Bye bye bain maries!
Drunken chicken noodles recipe: This easy dish is perfect for the Chinese New Year Drunken chicken noodles recipe: This easy dish is perfect for the Chinese New Year
<p>Winter dishes for midweek dinners</p>

Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners to pop in the oven on a winter evening

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s