Soup recipes: How to make a hearty and filling minestrone soup for lunch

Method

Put the oil in a deep saucepan and warm up over a moderate heat.

Cook bacon, if using, then add onions and garlic until softened.

Next add the cabbage, cauliflower, celery, carrots and potatoes. Cook for 5 minutes, add the tomato purèe and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Now add the tomatoes, the beans and stock. Simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Taste and adjust the seasoning.