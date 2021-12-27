How to make the perfect Irish soda bread and the common mistakes to avoid

Pay attention to your elders

Every family has their own twist on soda bread, and each one is as delicious as the next. If you were lucky enough to watch someone making soda bread when you were a child, do exactly as they did and you will find yourself on the right path. If you forgot to take notes, channel your memories when following the recipe below.

It's science

Soda bread works so well because of science. The buttermilk reacts with the baking soda to create a light fluffy bread where there should be density. If you don't have buttermilk to hand, squeeze half a lemon into your milk and leave it for five minutes before proceeding with the recipe.

Barely touch it to aerate it

A light touch is essential when dealing with soda bread - the less you handle it, the more delicious it will be. Mix the flour and raising agents together with your fingers to aerate it and bring the mixture together with your hand, by shaping it like a claw - this will gather the dough quickly.

Don't forget the fairies

An essential component of Irish soda bread is cutting a cross in the top of the dough to let the fairies out. What happens if you don't? We are not sure - we wouldn't dare cross the fairies!

Turn it on its head

For the last five minutes of cooking, turn your loaf upside down to give it a chance to form an even crust on the bottom.

Listen

You will know that your bread is cooked by knocking on the bottom with your fist. If it sounds like a hollow wall, it is done.

The world is your soda bread-shaped oyster

Once you've mastered the basic recipe, start to experiment. Brown soda loves seeds, nuts, and finely chopped herbs to the mix. Hard, strong cheeses do really well too, grated into the flour and bread soda, as do a variety of dried fruit, nuts, and even chocolate chunks.

Darina Allen's perfect brown soda bread

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

225g brown wholemeal flour (preferably stone-ground)

225g plain white flour

1 tsp salt

1 level tsp bread soda (bicarbonate of soda/baking soda), sieved

400-425ml buttermilk

Method

First, preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Mix all the dry ingredients together in a large wide bowl, make a well in the centre and pour all of the buttermilk.

Using one hand, stir in a full circle starting in the centre of the bowl working towards the outside of the bowl until all the flour is incorporated. The dough should be soft but not too wet and sticky. When it all comes together, a matter of seconds, turn it out onto a well-floured board (use wholemeal flour).

Wash and dry your hands. Roll around gently with floury hands for a second, just enough to tidy it up. Flip over and flatten slightly to about 5cm (2 inches) approx. Sprinkle a little flour onto a baking sheet and place the loaf on top of the flour. Mark with a deep cross and bake in the preheated oven 45 minutes approximately.

(In some ovens it is necessary to turn the bread upside down on the baking sheet for 5-10 minutes before the end of baking) It will sound hollow when tapped. Cool on a wire rack.