Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners to pop in the oven on a winter evening

Chicken, pineapple and ’nduja bake
The combination of sweet and savoury makes this meal a winner
Servings4
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
4 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, at room temperature
4 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed with the side of a knife
1 medium onion, halved and very thinly sliced on a mandolin
½ large, extra-ripe pineapple, peeled (300g)
4 sweet tangerines (or 2 oranges), squeezed to get 100g juice (see notes)
100g chicken bone broth, stock or water
2 tbsp double cream
5g fresh coriander 1 lime, cut into wedges
’Nduja and chipotle paste:
50g ’nduja paste/spread
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp tomato purée/paste
½ tsp chipotle flakes
½ tsp paprika
¾ tsp fine salt
about 20 twists of freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C.
Put all the ingredients for the paste into a large bowl and mix together.
Add the chicken, garlic and three-quarters of the sliced onion and mix well so everything is coated evenly.
Tip the onions and garlic into a 28cm ovenproof cast-iron skillet or similar-sized baking dish and spread out. Place the chicken thighs on top, skin side up and spaced apart.
Cut the pineapple into 4 rounds, then cut each round into quarters, removing the hard core (you should have about 300g). Add the pineapple to the bowl with the remnants of the paste, mix to coat with whatever's left there, then arrange the pineapple around the chicken.
Pour the tangerine juice around the chicken (don’t get the skin wet), then bake for 20 minutes.
Remove from the oven and pour the stock or water into the pan around the chicken (again, don’t get the skin wet). Return to the oven for another 20–25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is browned and crispy. If you have a blowtorch, use it to char the pineapple a little.
Drizzle the cream into the sauce. Toss the coriander and the remaining sliced onions together with a tiny bit of oil and salt and arrange on top. Serve from the pan, with the lime wedges alongside.
Mac and Cheese with Mushrooms
Macaroni cheese was and still is one of my children’s favourite supper dishes
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 500g (18oz) flat mushrooms
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 – 3 tbsp marjoram, chopped
225g (8oz) macaroni or ditalini
50g (2oz) butter
150g (5oz) onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
50g (2oz plain flour
850ml (scant 1 1/2 pints) boiling whole milk
1/4 tsp Dijon or English mustard
1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)
225g (8oz) freshly grated mature Cheddar cheese or a mix of Cheddar, Gruyère and Parmesan
25g (1oz) freshly grated Cheddar or Parmesan cheese, for sprinkling on top (optional)
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Slice the flat mushrooms thinly. Sauté in batches in olive oil on a hot pan. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper, add marjoram – taste and correct seasoning.
Bring 3.4 litres (6 pints) water to the boil in a large saucepan and add 2 teaspoons of salt. Sprinkle in the macaroni and stir to make sure it doesn’t stick together. Cook according to the packet instructions until just soft. Drain well.
Meanwhile, melt the butter over a gentle heat, add the chopped onion and garlic, stir to coat, cover and sweat over a gentle heat for 6 - 8 minutes. Add the flour and cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 1 - 2 minutes.
Remove from the heat. Whisk the milk in gradually, season well with salt and pepper, then return to the boil, stirring constantly. Add the mustard, parsley, if using, and cheese. Add the sautéed mushrooms and well-drained macaroni and return to the boil. Season to taste and serve immediately.
Alternatively, turn into a 1.2 litre (2 pint) pie dish and sprinkle the extra grated cheese over the top (add some dried breadcrumbs if available for a crunchy top). Bake at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 15 - 20 minutes.
Chicken Piri Piri tray bake with sweet potato and vegetables
Portuguese-style Chicken inspired by my Portuguese Food Trails.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Portuguese
Ingredients
4 chicken drumsticks, skin on
4 chicken thighs, skin on
1 large (or 2 medium) sweet potato, peeled & cut into chunks
1 red onion, peeled & root left on, cut into wedges
1 red pepper, cored, seeds removed and cut into chunks
1 yellow pepper, cored, seeds removed and cut into chunks
1 green pepper, cored, seeds removed and cut into chunks
4 tbsp olive oil
2-3 sprigs fresh rosemary
sea salt
6-8 pieces sprouting broccoli, blanched in boiling water for 3-4 minutes
For the Piri Piri dressing: 2-3 Roasted Red Peppers, cleaned
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
2 birds eye chillies (or ½ tsp chilli powder)
1 clove garlic
small bunch coriander leaves
small bunch fresh basil leaves
juice of ½ Lemon
150ml Olive Oil
sea salt
Method
For The Piri Piri Dressing: In a mini chopper/blender mix all the dressing ingredients together.
Transfer to a bowl or Kilner jar if not using immediately.
To Marinade The Chicken: Cut small incisions in the flesh of the chicken drumsticks & chicken thighs.
Place the chicken in a shallow dish and pour over the prepared Piri Piri dressing, cover in cling film and allow to marinate for 4-5 hours or overnight if time allows.
For The Tray Bake: Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas Mark 4).
On a large baking tray place the sweet potato chunks, red onion wedges and peppers. Drizzle over the olive oil and season with salt.
Gently place the marinated chicken drumstick & thighs on top of the vegetables and scatter the fresh rosemary around the vegetables. Season the chicken with sea salt.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.
Remove from the oven and place the sprouting broccoli around the vegetables.
Return the traybake to the oven for a further 10-15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and vegetables are crispy and golden brown.
Quiche lorraine
This is my mother's recipe, and the one I use as a basis for all quiches
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the shortcrust pastry:
175g (6oz) plain white flour
75g (3oz) butter
1 egg yolk, preferably free-range
2 tsp cold water, approx
For the filling:
1 tbsp olive oil
175g 6oz) streaky bacon cut into 1cm (1/2 inch) lardons
100g (4oz) chopped onions
3 eggs and 2 egg yolks
300ml (½ pint) double cream
1 scant tbsp chopped parsley
1 scant tbsp chopped chives
110g (4oz) Gruyère cheese, grated
salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
For the pastry, sieve the flour and salt into a large bowl.
Cut the butter into cubes, toss in the flour and then rub in with your fingertips. Keep everything as cool as possible; if the fat is allowed to melt, the finished pastry may be tough. When the mixture looks like coarse breadcrumbs, stop.
Whisk the egg or egg yolk and add some water. Using a fork to stir, add just enough liquid to bring the pastry together, then discard the fork and collect it into a ball with your hands, this way you can judge more accurately if you need a few more drops of liquid. Although rather damp pastry is easier to handle and roll out, the resulting crust can be tough and may well shrink out of shape as the water evaporates in the oven. The drier and more difficult-to-handle pastry will give a crisper, shorter crust. This will make the pastry much less elastic and easier to roll.
Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured worktop and line the 23cm (9 inch) diameter baking tin, the pastry should come up just above the top of the tin. Line with kitchen paper and fill to the top with dried beans. Rest for 15 minutes in the fridge.
Blind bake the tart shell for 25 minutes. Remove the beans and paper. The base should be almost fully cooked. Remove the parchment paper and beans, brush the base with a little beaten egg white and replace in the oven for 3-4 minutes. This will seal the base and avoid the “soggy bottom” effect.
Brush the prebaked tart shell with a little beaten egg and pop back into the oven for 3-4 minutes or until almost cooked. Cool.
Heat the oil in a sauté pan and cook the bacon over a medium heat until crisp. Remove to a plate and cool. Add the chopped onions to the pan and sweat gently on a low heat in the same oil for a further 10 minutes - covered.
Meanwhile, whisk the eggs in a medium-sized bowl, add the cream, herbs, cheese and cool bacon and onions. Mix well and add seasoning. Taste or otherwise, heat a frying pan, cook a teaspoon of the mixture on a gentle heat for 2 or 3 minutes until it coagulates – taste and if necessary correct the seasoning.
Pour the filling into the pastry base and return to the oven for 30–40 minutes or until the centre has just set. Serve warm with a green salad and relish.
Buddy’s broccoli and cheesy pasta bake
A delicious pasta bake, with added greens, to serve up on school evenings
Servings8
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
2 heads of broccoli - 375g (13oz) each
4 cloves garlic
1/2 - 1 tsp dried red chilli flakes
1.5 litres (2 1/2 pints) semi-skimmed milk
100g (3 1/2oz) baby spinach
100g (3 1/2oz) Cheddar cheese
500g (18oz) dried pasta shells
100g (3 1/2oz) garlic bread
Method
Preheat the oven to 200˚C/400˚F/Gas Mark 6.
Cut off and discard the tough ends of the broccoli stalks, trim the green florets into 3cm (1 1/4 inch) pieces and put aside, then roughly chop all the remaining stalks and place in a food processor.
Peel and add the garlic, then blitz until fine. Place a large shallow casserole pan on a medium heat.
Once hot, go in with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the chilli flakes, to taste. As soon as they start to sizzle, tip in the blitzed broccoli stalks. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, then pour in 1 litre (1 3/4 pints) of milk.
Pour the remaining 500ml (18fl oz) of milk into the processor with the spinach and crumble in the cheese. I wanted this to be healthy, but now’s the time to add the extra cheese if you want it more indulgent.
Blitz until smooth, pour into the pan, then bring to the boil and season to perfection. Stir the broccoli florets and pasta shells into the sauce and boil for 5 minutes, stirring regularly.
Tear the garlic bread into the processor (there’s no need to clean it first) and blitz into crumbs. Sprinkle over the pasta bake and transfer to the oven for 15 minutes, or until golden and bubbling. Delicious served with a fresh green salad.
Seasonal Swaps: Go festive and swap out the broccoli for Brussels sprouts – blitz half for the sauce and quarter the rest to add with the pasta. Embrace Christmas cheese board cheeses and try a cheeky crumbling of chestnuts in the garlic bread crispy bits.