Caitriona Redmond: This beef stew recipe can be bulked up with veggies

It's frustrating when you buy fresh ingredients and find that they just aren’t lasting as long as you’d expect. It’s been happening to me more often recently. If I’ve been shopping on a Monday, I don’t expect a pepper to be soggy and borderline fuzzy by Wednesday. Unfortunately, it’s been happening and it’s money wasted. While I can generally adapt recipes to allow for poor-quality ingredients, it needs a bit more mental juggling so I prefer to use the freshest I can get.
Garlic beef stew
You can stretch this stew to two family meals by doubling vegetables and adding a tin of chickpeas. I’ve included adaptions for both the pressure cooker and the slow cooker.
Servings4
Preparation Time 18 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 0 mins
Total Time 3 hours 18 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
500g stewing beef chunks
5 cloves of garlic, minced
1 large onion, sliced
4 carrots, peeled and chopped into chunks
1 tsp ground white pepper
3 tbsp soy sauce
150ml water
1 half head of broccoli chopped
2 tbsp corn flour
20ml water
Method
In the slow cooker: Put the beef, garlic, onion, carrots, white pepper, and soy sauce into the slow cooker. Add 150ml of water. Put the cooker on high for 5 hours. Once you’ve reached the 5 hour mark, stir in the broccoli before covering for a further 20-30 minutes.
To thicken the stew make a slurry with the corn flour and remaining water, stir into the piping hot stew until it thickens. Turn off the slow cooker and serve with mash or rice.
In the pressure cooker: Put the beef, garlic, onion, carrots, white pepper, and soy sauce into the slow cooker. Add 150ml of water. Seal the pressure cooker and cook for 30 minutes. Release the pressure, stir in the broccoli and replace the lid.
Cook for a further 3-5 minutes under pressure before releasing and adding the slurry made with the corn flour and remaining water, stir into the piping hot stew until it thickens. Serve with mash or rice.
Recipe Note: You may prefer to brown off the meat with the onions and garlic before cooking to add an extra layer of flavour but it’s not obligatory.
Wheat and oat slices
Wheat biscuits (aka Weetabix) are not just for bowls of cereal!
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
125g butter or margarine
125g soft brown sugar
100g honey
4 wheat biscuits, crumbled
50g oats
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
Method
Heat the butter/margarine, sugar and honey on low-medium heat in a large saucepan until everything is dissolved.
Stir in the crumbled wheat biscuits and bicarbonate of soda until you get a dough. Press the dough into a lined baking tin. Bake in an oven at 170 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.
Remove the tin from the oven. While the dough is still hot, use the back of a knife to imprint the shapes of the slices. Allow the dough to cool completely inside the tin before breaking apart and enjoying.
The price of food and food inflation has been to the forefront of the news this week. Particularly when talking about how high Irish inflation is. Having reviewed the sample shopping basket survey that I undertake every week for the Irish Examiner I have some surprising news.
The shopping baskets are not only static but thanks to a number of special offers in supermarkets they have been slightly lower the past two weeks. Here’s hoping this continues but as always I will continue to watch and record the differences.
Three lemons and a wedge of fresh ginger from Dunnes Stores will cost 98c this week thanks to special offers (49c each). Perfect for wintery warming drinks that might help with colds and flu.
1kg of fresh Irish chicken fillets from Lidl is reduced to €8.99 this week which would make you plenty of my homemade chicken tikka sandwich filler. You can find the recipe on the IE Food recipe database www.irishexaminer.ie/food.
Treat your press and fridge shelves like a supermarket.
The best retailers rotate their items so that the freshest produce sits at the back of the shelf. This way they shift the older items first and rotate the newer items to the rear. If you start planning your meals around the products that are shorter in date in your stores you will have less food waste.
Remember less waste is money saved so shop your own stores before you go to the supermarket. You may be surprised at how much you can use up.